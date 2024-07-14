Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
But it’s the clientele feasting on these meals that make the restaurant stand out. The dishes are meant for dogs and join a milk bone-rimmed “pawgarita” and a beef liver-dusted and pepperoni-topped “pawtini” on the small, pet-friendly menu Okini offers.
“The reaction has been crazy; like more than I anticipated,” Wan said. “Everyone’s really excited about it.”
Okini’s efforts to ensure pets that tag along with their owners can fill their bellies too comes as a growing number of restaurants are adding dog-centric dishes to their menus.
Across Canada, there are now wineries selling “barkuterie boards,” bars with mini picnic tables dogs can use to nibble on treats and dining establishments delivering non-alcoholic beer, cottage pie or peanut butter and ice cream to pups on their “pawtios.”
Even big chains are in on the trend with A&W Canada offering $2 grass-fed beef patties for dogs last month and Shake Shack Canada selling vanilla custard laden with Wufers biscuits. Starbucks has similarly been known to dole out cups of whipped cream some dub “puppuccinos” or “pup cups.”
Matt Davis, the director of reservation company OpenTable’s Canadian business, suspects the increase in restaurants catering to dogs stems from a boom in pet ownership that shows no signs of slowing.
The Canadian dog population rose by 200,000 to 7.9 million between 2020 and 2022, the Canadian Animal Health Institute has said.
"There seemingly (are) pets everywhere," Davis said, noting that pups are plentiful when he's out in Vancouver or visiting Toronto.
"People are becoming more attached to them and they just like to be with them more frequently."
A May survey OpenTable commissioned of 1,000 dog owners in Canada found more than one-third dine out with their pets and 46 per cent take part on a weekly basis.
At Lobster Burger Bar in Toronto, not a day goes by without someone ordering from the “paws to claws” menu, said Christopher Chan, the restaurant's director of operations.
"We give the dogs little tables they can eat at, but I'd say half the owners like to pick them up and like them to eat at their table," he said.
While many need no excuse to bring Fido along for $11 cups of Thanksgiving turkey, zesty rosemary chicken or salmon meals from Puppy Gang Fresh Foods, Chan has noticed birthdays bring out plenty of dogs.
"That's probably the No. 1 (occasion they visit for) and if they don't get a seat, they're so upset," he said.
Lobster Burger Bar's interest in catering to dog owners stemmed from the restaurant's late owner Marcel Schneebeli, who noticed pet ownership soaring during the pandemic, when many people were home alone and seeking companionship.
Once lockdowns and other health measures lifted, these new pet owners realized there were few restaurants willing to welcome animals.
“Even if there was outdoor seating, sometimes dogs weren't allowed,” Okini's Wan recalled. “There were just so many restrictions in my city.”
OpenTable’s research found 62 per cent of dog owners have experienced difficulty finding pet-friendly spots, though it's becoming an easier task in recent years because the pandemic convinced some provinces, including Ontario, to rework laws to allow dogs into some parts of restaurants.
Wan and Lin, who own Boston terrier Tobiko and Pannacotta, a Maltese-Pekingese, were keen to be part of the wave of change.
After rounds of taste testing from their own dogs, they opened their patio to animals in late May and quickly found a canine customer base.
But it's unclear how long the demand for such offerings will remain.
A recent survey of 300 Canadians from financial services firm Stifel found 41 per cent of respondents planned to decrease their spending on pet food and accessories over the next 12 months. Almost 60 per cent, however, expected to increase spending in these areas.
Davis predicted there's no end in sight for the dog-friendly menu. In fact, what restaurants like Okini are doing is just the beginning, he said.
"You go into a grocery store in Los Angeles and there are dogs just everywhere, as if they were just part of the normal consumer that would be in a grocery store," Davis said.
"So in my mind, I think this is only going to increase."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
'Let me get my shoes': What was said on stage in the seconds after Trump was shot
Transcript of the audio from the shooting and aftermath at the podium with former President Donald Trump and Secret Service members.
Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer
The Princess of Wales attended the men's Wimbledon final at the All England Club on Sunday and handed out the winner's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after the match in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement
One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.
Canada loses on penalties to Uruguay in Copa America 2024 third-place match
Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
-
'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
-
Fees for paper and reusable bags mandatory in B.C. starting Monday
The price of forgetting to bring a bag when shopping is going up in B.C.
Kelowna
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
-
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
Edmonton
-
'They just go ham': How a small insect is leaving a big mess in some Edmonton neighbourhoods
If you've wondered what that sticky stuff all over your car and sidewalk is, it's all thanks to a tiny insect who leaves a big mess.
-
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man faces a charge of attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
Calgary
-
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man faces a charge of attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
-
City set to start summer paving work along 128 Avenue in northeast Calgary
Commuters who use 128 Avenue may need to find a new way to work for the rest of summer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
Lethbridge
-
Investigation underway after bullet hole discovered in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
-
Judge in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial warns jury about defence statement
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
-
Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
-
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
-
'It isn't threatening us right now': Flin Flon mayor provides wildfire update
A wildfire near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border isn’t threatening local communities at this time, according to the mayor of Flin Flon, Man.
Regina
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was living hell.
-
Heroes Unleashed hosts third annual Cross Canada Challenge for a good cause
An Alberta man who struggled with mental health and addiction issues is cycling across Canada to raise funds for a good cause.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
-
'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.
Toronto
-
Man kidnapped in Vaughan located, suspects still at large: police
A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
-
Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
-
Northern Quebec town preparing for possible evacuation as Labrador fire rages
A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Driver in critical condition after collision in Sainte-Croix, Que.
A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a heavy vehicle on Sunday morning in Sainte-Croix, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region southwest of Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
-
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
As Nova Scotia's floods turn fatal for the second year running, some say the province isn't ready
The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
-
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
London
-
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
-
'Conception to completion in five days'; downtown Chatham, Ont. to be transformed with large art murals
“I’m sick and tired of having to leave my town to go find culture and art and large scale installations,” said artist Sarah Steele. “I think it's time for our little small town to have something neat to happen”.
Kitchener
-
One person injured in Waterloo shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Waterloo.
-
Elora girl's memory continues to inspire hope for cancer research
A large crowd gathered under a bright blue sky to remember a young Elora girl whose positive attitude and zest for life continue to inspire others.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: law enforcement
Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.
-
'Horrific act': Shooting at Trump rally condemned by Trudeau, Poilievre
Canada's prime minister and other leaders condemned political violence following a shooting at a Republican rally Saturday, during what appears to have been an assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
N.L.
-
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
-
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.