Residents of 40-unit apartment building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant displaced by fire

A massive fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Thursday night has displaced dozens of residents.

Huge plumes of smoke and large flames could be seen rising from a third-storey apartment building at 414 E 10th Ave., where the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m.

Trevor Connelly, the deputy chief of operations for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, told CTV News that three people and a dog had to be rescued from balconies.

The fire is believed to have started in one unit on the top floor’s west end, according to Connelly, who says crews contained the flames to two suites on the same level.

He says residents of the 40-unit apartment building will be displaced “for some time.” Those individuals will be able to access emergency support services and a reception centre in the meantime.

At one point, the fire also caused a power outage that affected nearly 2,200 customers.

Connelly says one of the responding firefighters was hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation and exhaustion, but has since been released.

The smell of smoke lingered in the neighbourhood Friday morning, and people living in the area are being advised to close their windows.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.