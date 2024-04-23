Rescue crews, owner trying to catch dog that survived fall from North Shore cliff

A dog named Freeway survived a fall from a cliff on the North Shore but rescue crews and the animal's owner remain in "hot pursuit" of the spooked pup – and are asking people in the area to be on the lookout.

North Shore Rescue, in a social media post Tuesday morning, said the dog "fell down a steep slope" at Mt. Strachan at Cypress Mountain Resort. Despite "extensive searching" that involved sending out rope rescue and drone teams, the dog was not found.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, NSR confirmed that the dog had survived the fall and had been spotted leaving the ski hill and heading to the parking lot.

"Unfortunately, the dog is very scared and is running away, not approaching anyone," the post said, adding that Freeway seemed to be heading in the direction of Dick/Eagle Lake or West Vancouver proper.

"Given the dog's speed and endurance, we ask anyone recreating or living in that area to be on the lookout for Freeway," the post concluded.