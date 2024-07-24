VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 men charged in connection to attempted break-in at Richmond home

    A file photo shows a Richmond RCMP cruiser. A file photo shows a Richmond RCMP cruiser.
    Two men have been charged in connection to an attempted residential break-in last weekend in Richmond.

    Mounties say they were called to the 7300 block of McMath Road shortly before 3 p.m. on July 20 for a possible break and enter.

    “The complainant advised they saw two strangers walking in his neighbour’s gated yard,” Richmond RCMP wrote in a statement Wednesday.

    Upon arrival, frontline officers saw two men running from the area. Mounties say they managed to quickly arrest one suspect before working with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service to make the second arrest.

    Amine Benbihi and Tyler James Harden have each been charged with one-count of break and enter.

    Men by the same name have a years-long criminal history, according to online court records, with some dating back as far as 2012. The charges listed include for break and enter, mischief and theft of $5,000.

    Richmond RCMP is applauding the neighbour who called police last Saturday and provided detailed suspect descriptions.

    “If this neighbour hadn’t called police, these two suspects could potentially still be at large,” Insp. Mike Roberts wrote in the release. “This demonstrates the key role everyone can play in enhancing community safety in Richmond.”

    More information on how to help increase public safety, including how to join or start a neighbourhood Block Watch, is available on Richmond RCMP’s website.

      

