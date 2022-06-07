Report on B.C.'s 2021 heat dome reveals 98 per cent of deaths happened indoors

An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe released a report Tuesday, saying 98 per cent of the deaths happened inside. The report also revealed that 67 per cent of those who died were aged 70 or older and 56 per cent lived alone.

Extreme heat in 2021 claimed 619 lives across the province as temperatures broke records and surpassed 40 C for several days in a row in late June and early July. B.C. saw quadruple the number of deaths the region typically sees during that time.

Outlining a list of recommendations in the report from a panel of subject-matter experts, Lapointe said weather-related emergencies from climate change will continue to be an issue.

"We must learn what we can from the tragic loss of life last summer to support future awareness and focused public health and safety strategies," Lapointe said in a news release. "I am encouraged by the work already underway across ministries and organizations, and believe that the panel’s recommendations will support improved outcomes for people in B.C., should similar heat events occur in the future.”

The panel's recommendations included implementing a co-ordinated heat alert response system, identifying and supporting vulnerable populations, and creating long-term mitigation strategies.

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS?

The report revealed more information about who the victims of the 2021 heat dome were, suggesting which vulnerable populations need to be supported in the future, as the panel recommended.

For example, the report said heat-related deaths were higher among people who were on a chronic-disease registry, like those with schizophrenia, substance-use disorder, epilepsy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, depression, asthma, mood and anxiety disorders and diabetes.

As well, the reports said more than 60 per cent of those who died had seen a medical professional within the month before they died.

More of those who died "lived in socially or materially deprived neighbourhoods" and most didn't have adequate cooling systems in their homes.

Nearly three-quarters of the deaths happened in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities.

HEAT ALERTS ON PHONES

One of the panel's recommendations about the alert system was partially addressed by B.C. officials this week. On Monday, the province expanded its Alert Ready system to include heat warnings and declare extreme heat emergencies.

A CTV News investigation revealed B.C. was capable of issuing alerts last year, but few knew about the systems and protocols in place.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said his government promises communication will be better going forward.

“There will be much more notification, much more 'in the media,' if you like, and also much more communication with local governments,” said Farnworth.

The new two-step system will issue an initial alert when the temperature rises above what's normal for the region, and will sync up with Environment Canada.

The criteria for the first alert is when there are two or more consecutive days in which the maximum daytime temperature is above the normal threshold.

The province said the alert for a heat warning would go out when there's a moderate increase in health risk.

It expects this type of alert may go out up to three times a summer.

A second extreme heat emergency may be declared when the risk is high to the public, and the max daytime temperatures are above the threshold for three days or more.

The government anticipates this type of alert may occur twice in a decade.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Bhinder Sajan and Penny Daflos