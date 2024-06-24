Repeat offenders nabbed in illegal ride-hailing crackdown, Richmond RCMP say

Mounties nabbed several drivers during a crackdown on illegal ride-hailing services in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month – including some repeat offenders.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said officers conducted a "covert operation" on June 13 targeting unlicensed drivers offering their services on apps that aren't authorized to operate in the province, unlike companies such as Uber and Lyft.

"Unlicensed ride-hailing services pose significant risks to public safety due to the lack of proper vetting, including background checks and vehicle inspections," Sgt. Eric Baskette said in the release. "We are warning the public of the inherent risks of using unauthorized apps, which include unlicensed and uninsured drivers."

The operation netted 25 charges for a variety of infractions under the Passenger Transportation Act, the Motor Vehicle Act, and Richmond's Business Licence Bylaw.

Each of the drivers faces $3,076 in cumulative fines – including $1,150 for operating without a licence – for a combined total of $18,458 in penalties, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said one of the drivers had been previously apprehended three times since 2021, and another had been stopped by Richmond RCMP once before – just last month.

Unauthorized ride-hailing companies can be fined as well – up to $100,000 per day – for operating in the province without a Transportation Network Services licence, according to the government.

A list of every ride-hailing service allowed to operate in B.C. is available online.