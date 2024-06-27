Stadium agreement with FIFA reveals obligations for hosting World Cup at BC Place
In 2026, the eyes of the world will be on BC Place as it hosts seven matches in the FIFA World Cup, but until recently, nobody has been able to lay eyes on the stadium agreement for those games.
Bob Mackin of Breaker News obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information request and shared them with CTV News.
The contract stipulates that FIFA will have exclusive control of BC Place from one month prior to the opening match until one week after the final match hosted in Vancouver.
That includes areas inside and outside the stadium.
BC Place is required to have two independent power sources so that no matches are delayed or cancelled in the event of a power outage.
The province will spend between $150 million and $200 million to upgrade the stadium to meet the contract requirements.
Work at BC Place will include renovations to washroom facilities and elevators to increase accessibility, upgrades to broadcast and media areas and the installation of a natural grass pitch for the matches.
The portion of the contract stipulating how much rent FIFA will pay to use BC Place has been redacted.
"That's troubling for a whole lot of reasons. It makes a total mockery of the idea of accountability,” said Carson Binda of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “Taxpayers like you and I should be able to see what contracts our governments are entering into, what the implications of those contracts are, what it will cost us, and what our city politicians have promised to this big, nebulous international soccer organization."
One such contract that has been kept completely hidden is the host city agreement between the City of Vancouver and FIFA.
"In certain circumstances, the city is contractually and/or legally obligated to keep specific information confidential,” the city said in an email. “For major sporting events, certain information is not publicly disclosed for safety and security reasons, as is the case for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreement.”
But other host cities participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup – including Toronto, Seattle and Santa Clara, Calif. – have shared their agreements.
Those contracts include up to 250 VIP tickets per match for host cities to use as they see fit.
“Are they going to go towards political insiders? Potentially big donors to the mayor and his political party?” said Binda. "Who's going to get these VIP packages? How are they going to be used? And at the end of the day, why are normal taxpayers being iced out of this entire process?"
Those are all good questions considering the cost to taxpayers has already doubled since the original estimate two years ago.
The latest price estimate for hosting games has ballooned to up to $581 million with kickoff still two more years away.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.
Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
AI regulation 'a start,' needs to 'have teeth': Hinton, godfather of AI, says
So-called godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says he's 'pleased' governments are starting to take artificial intelligence, and the possible regulations of it, seriously.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
-
Man accused in Victoria double-stabbing now charged with murder, police say
Months after a double-stabbing in downtown Victoria that left one victim dead, a suspect has been charged with murder.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old in Nanaimo, B.C.
A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Edmonton
-
Police investigate fatal collision in southwest neighbourhood of Allard
Edmonton police are investigating a death following a collision in the city's southwest.
-
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
Calgary
-
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
-
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
-
19-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle on Stoney Trail dies: police
Police say a 19-year-old man critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday is dead.
Lethbridge
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
Winnipeg
-
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
Community grants program cuts reconsidered after outcry from organizations
A sigh of relief for Winnipeg community groups concerned about the amount of money available to them through the city's community grants program.
-
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
Regina
-
'The line has already been crossed': Day 4 of Dumba trial sees vastly different accounts from accused, victim
Thursday marked day four of the trial of Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old female student.
-
Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."
-
Death in Canora deemed non-suspicious, RCMP say
A death in the community of Canora, Sask. has been deemed non-suspicious in nature following an investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic
Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.
Toronto
-
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
Montreal
-
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
-
Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal
The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.
-
350 concerts coming as Montreal Jazz Fest kicks off
The stage is set for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Over the next 10 days there will be 350 concerts taking place in the heart of downtown, the majority of them free.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
-
Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
-
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
London
-
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.
-
School bells ring for last time this season across our region
As another school year comes to a close across our region, there is a bittersweet feeling among both students and staff.
-
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
Kitchener
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night’s Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
Northern Ontario
-
Beverage maker Lactalis reopens Sudbury facility with a plant-based twist
Lactalis Canada officially reopened its facility on Thursday, unveiling a new product line.
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
-
New Timmins police chief ready for the challenges ahead
Armed with notes, Chief Sydney Lecky was ready for his first public meeting with the Timmins Police Service Board on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.