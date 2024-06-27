Driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old in Nanaimo, B.C.

A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.

Michael Rennie, 60, is charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at a fatal collision and dangerous operation of a vehicle after the 2023 crash claimed the life of Reid Davidson, according to court records.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the charges were laid against Rennie, of no fixed address, in April and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found and taken into custody without incident in Nanaimo on May 26, the Mounties said.

Driver fled crash scene

Davidson died in hospital when his Toyota Yaris was struck by a southbound Dodge Caravan in the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway on July 19, 2023.

Police responded to the scene near the Cedar overpass around 10 p.m., when witnesses said the minivan driver fled the crash scene on foot.

Police dogs tracked and located the suspect nearby, and officers treated his injuries before paramedics transported him to hospital.

The Nanaimo United FC soccer team identified Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student, as the crash victim following his death.

Davidson was a member of the team's staff as well as the captain of the men's Division 2 team, leading them to a championship win, a statement from the team said.

"Reid has been a huge part of our club for several years where he brought genuine warmth and care as a valued member of staff as well as being a fierce competitor on the field," the statement said.

"Our hearts are broken but the soccer community has a way of coming together at times like these."

Rennie remains in police custody pending his next court appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on July 10.