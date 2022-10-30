Removing burdock helps B.C. bats, Invasive species council says

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. is asking the public for help removing an invasive plant that is a threat to local bat populations.

Mary Kellner, a bat conservation co-ordinator for the province's Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, recently reached out to the ISCBC about the invasive plant known as burdock, according to a post on the council's website.

Kellner shared several photos that had been provided to the ministry by members of the public, each of them showing bats that had become stuck on the plant's burrs.

“The bat community has been aware of the potential for bats to be snagged on burdock for many years," Kellner said in the ISCBC post.

"We always get intermittent reports and photos, but numerous reports have come in this year already … Of course, these incidents are just the ones that people see and report – we don’t really know the full scope of this problem.”

Burdock is considered a noxious weed in many parts of B.C., and is typically found near fence lines, on roadsides and in streambanks. The ISCBC says it spreads "very easily," with one plant producing up to 16,000 seeds.

“Bats, birds, basically any small animal can get stuck in burdock, notorious for its rounded flower heads with hooked spines (burrs)," said Allison McCabe, senior lead for outreach at ISCBC, in the post.

"These burrs are so sticky they were the inspiration behind Velcro."

A bat is seen stuck in burdock near Hazelton, B.C. (photo: S. Carle)

Burdock is just one of many threats B.C.'s 15 bat species currently face, along with habitat loss, declining insect populations, and cat predation, according to the council.

The looming threat of white-nose syndrome – a fungal infection that is present in Washington State and Eastern Canada and has been spreading toward B.C. – is also a concern.

The ISCBC says the public can help B.C.'s bat population by removing burdock and preventing it from going to seed.

"While cutting is best done before the flowering stage, you can remove after it flowers – be sure to double bag and take to the landfill," the council's post reads.

"To remove the plant, sever the deep taproot at least 8-10 cm below the soil surface, or dig it out completely."

The ISCBC also asks members of the public to report invasive plants, including burdock, through its online form or by emailing Lisa Houle at lhoule@bcinvasives.ca.