Regional district employees union ratifies new agreement with Metro Vancouver

After 23 months of bargaining and weeks on the picket lines, unionized workers employed by Metro Vancouver have ratified a new contract.

The tentative agreement will not take effect until it is ratified by the Metro Vancouver board, which is scheduled to vote on the matter next week, according to the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees Union.

The GVRDEU – which represents about 670 workers who operate wastewater plants, monitor air quality and perform other services for Metro Vancouver – held its vote on the contract Wednesday.

In a statement Friday, union president Jesse Medeiros announced that 85 per cent of members had voted in favour of the tentative agreement.

"Our members told us that they wanted a contract that offered wage increases and job protections that were aligned with other regional agreements," the statement reads.

"The Union would like to thank members from CUPE National & CUPE BC, ILWU Canada, West Vancouver Municipal Employees’ Association, Teamsters Union Local 31, the Vancouver and New Westminster District Labour Councils and the BC Federation of Labour for their support throughout this lengthy round of negotiations. Your support had an impact on negotiations and made a significant difference at the bargaining table."

Details of the new agreement have not yet been publicly announced.

The regional district previously said it was offering a wage increase of 11.5 per cent over three years, as well as improvements to benefits.