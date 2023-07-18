Refusal to allow siblings to share one-bedroom apartment was discrimination, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules
A landlord's refusal to allow a brother and sister to share a one-bedroom apartment was found to be discriminatory by B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal, and the siblings were awarded more than $30,000 in damages.
Tribunal member Devyn Cousineau found that the decision not to allow the siblings to live together while also allowing two adults in a marriage or common-law relationship to share a suite with a single bedroom constituted discrimination based on family status, a characteristic protected by the province's Human Rights Code.
THE CLAIM
The claim was brought by Alireza Zarei and his sister Maryam and dates back to 2018 when Maryam moved to Canada from Iran after being approved for a student visa, the tribunal's decision explains. At the time, Alireza lived alone in a unit he was renting from Austeville Properties Ltd.
"Their plan was that she would live with Mr. Zarei when she arrived, so that he could support her transition to a new country, new language and challenging new educational field. They had no other family in Vancouver," the decision says.
The issue arose after Alireza contacted the leasing manager to ask about adding an additional tenant to the rental agreement, something that was explicitly required in the terms of his lease if anyone other than him was going to stay in the apartment for longer than 14 days.
In a response, Alireza was told what he would need to do to add his sister to the lease and was also told that his request was unlikely to be approved.
"I feel obligated to advise you that in the six years of managing this property, Austeville Properties has never approved an application nor made any exceptions where siblings or roommates live in a one-bedroom suite," an email reviewed by the tribunal said.
"Our suites are designed for single occupancy, or a matrimonial/common law relationship couple. We cannot allow beds nor pull-out sofa couches in the living room."
Three hours after the siblings sent in all the documents required to add a tenant, the application was denied. Because Maryam had already been there for 11 days, she was given three days to leave.
"Our one-bedroom apartments are designed for a single person, or a matrimonial couple,” the email denying the application said.
Three days after the deadline, the leasing manager contacted Alireza to say that the property manager had seen the siblings together and would like a meeting to discuss the issue. The landlord held firm to the decision not to approve the application to add Maryam as a tenant, and she eventually moved out to live in a single room for which she paid $1,140 a month, according to the decision.
THE DECISION
Cousineau noted that there was no dispute that Maryam's application was denied but that in order to prove discrimination, the Zarei's would have to show that the decision was related to a protected characteristic and that it had an "adverse impact." The company argued that, ultimately, there was none because Alireza continued to reside in the unit.
The tribunal disagreed.
"Mr. Zarei’s tenancy agreement contemplated a method by which he could apply to live with a co-occupant. He wanted to live with his sister, to support her transition to Canada," Cousineau wrote.
"Austeville’s denial of that request adversely impacted him regarding how he could use the space he was renting. It prevented him from living with a family member. This was an adverse impact regarding his tenancy."
The landlord, for its part, argued that the application to add Maryam as a tenant was denied because it would have led to a violation of the "makeshift bedroom policy," which was in place to prevent people from moving in to living rooms or "any other non-bedroom areas."
The company said that the decision not to allow the pair to live together was justified and based on the reasonable assumption that they would not share the bedroom because they are not a couple.
Again, Cousineau disagreed.
"This argument acknowledges that Mr. Zarei and Ms. Zarei’s family status was a factor in Austeville’s assessment that they were likely to create a makeshift bedroom and therefore were not suitable co-occupants for a one-bedroom suite," the decision said, adding that there was no evidence the Zarei's intended to create a "makeshift bedroom" and that no attempts were made to find out how they planned to share the space.
The tribunal also found that the company's suggestion that the Zarei's move to a two-bedroom unit was not the same as meeting their obligation to take "all reasonable and practical steps" to prevent the discrimination.
"It is not an answer to say that they should have simply left," the decision says.
"It is generally not reasonable to expect or require people who face discrimination in their housing to have to leave that housing in order to mitigate the impacts of the discrimination for the benefit of the landlord," Counsineau later elaborated.
THE IMPACT
The tribunal awarded each of the siblings $7,500 for injury to dignity, feelings and self-respect. Those damages were to compensate the pair for the impact of the discrimination, including the emotional toll it took and the disruption and hardship it caused in their day-to-day lives.
"The discrimination in this case was serious, impacting the ability of a brother and sister to live together at a critical time in both their lives. Ms. Zarei was denied the opportunity to live with her brother as she transitioned to a new life in Canada, and Mr. Zarei was deprived of the opportunity to provide the support he had envisioned for his younger sister," Cousineau summarized.
In addition to this award, the tribunal ordered the company to pay Alireza $16,156.31 to reimburse him for the rent he paid for Maryam's room. An additional $300 in compensation was ordered to pay some expenses related to counselling and medication.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strike action to resume at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports are back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago, they confirmed Tuesday.
Grave of unknown soldier from First World War identified as a Canadian sergeant
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich detectives appeal for witnesses after assault sends man to hospital
Major crime detectives in Saanich are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an assault Friday.
-
Thousands of B.C. families will see an increase in government family benefit plan
The British Columbia government's promise to boost payments in its benefits plan starts this month for more than 285,000 families.
-
Colwood shooting prompts RCMP search for pickup truck
Mounties say they have recovered a gun and are now looking for the owner of a grey pickup truck after a shooting last week in Colwood. The West Shore RCMP responded to the intersection of Metchosin Road and Terrahue Road on July 13 following reports of gunshots.
Calgary
-
Inflation relief felt largely at gas pumps; rising cost of food remains a struggle
Canada's headline inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Strike action to resume at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports are back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
Death in Bowness not criminal, but still under investigation: Calgary police
Calgary police have released new details on the death of a woman whose body was found in the community of Bowness over the weekend, though her identity is not yet known.
Edmonton
-
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
-
Alberta spending $5M to add 450 shelter spaces in Edmonton this winter
Edmonton's mayor and police chief applauded Tuesday a provincial plan to create more shelter spaces in the capital city.
-
Hornet horror turns into sweet honeybee discovery north of Edmonton
What Debbie Mansfield-Stahn thought was a hornets’ nest when she discovered evidence of insects on her property north of Edmonton last year turned out to be a colony of about 50,000 honeybees.
Toronto
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
-
Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
-
Toronto workers need to make about $40 an hour to reasonably afford a two-bedroom apartment, report finds
A new report on the cost of renting in Canada paints a bleak picture of affordability in most cities in the country, including Toronto, where two full-time minimum-wage workers do not earn enough to reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Montreal
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Grieving Montreal father visits site of daughter's death every day for weeks to push for answers
Every day, for nearly a month, Cuma Caya has been sitting at a Saint-Michel street corner in a memorial for his late daughter, who was struck and killed by a truck there in June.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'Courage and resilience:' Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A courtroom erupted in cheers and applause Tuesday after a Manitoba judge said the words two First Nations men have been waiting a half-century to hear.
-
Muslim community believes Olive Garden stabbing was targeted, calls for hate crime investigation
The 18-year-old woman stabbed in the neck while working at Olive Garden last month, suggests she was targeted as a Black Muslim woman. Despite police describing this as a random attack, Winnipeg's Muslim community is asking them to take another look.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquiry outlines 'serious issues' with Prince Albert police
The province released the recommendations from an external review of the Prince Albert police on Tuesday, highlighting issues that have brought the struggling force under scrutiny in the last several years.
-
Investigation underway after man dies in police custody: Sask. RCMP
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Sask. university researchers using AI to measure 'biological age'
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are using artificial intelligence (AI) to better predict risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Regina
-
Federal Government denies funding requests for Carry The Kettle First Nation amid court proceedings
Carry The Kettle (CTK) First Nation is out more than $1 million after its funding requests to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) were denied earlier this month.
-
Recovering from surgery: Riders provide update on Trevor Harris injury
Quarterback Trevor Harris is recovering from surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture sustained during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
RCMP search for male duo after rash of break-ins across western Sask.
Sask. RCMP are on the hunt for two men following a series of possibly connected break-ins.
Atlantic
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance
Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.
London
-
Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner
One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in the sexual assault trial of Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis.
-
Councillor’s social media post appears to endorse hard line for people who refuse homeless supports
Councillor Susan Stevenson has often been critical of the City of London's approach to addressing the homelessness problem. Now a social media post raises questions about how far she’ll go.
-
Man who abandoned stolen pickup near ONRoute facing multiple charges
A Kitchener man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck out of the Waterloo area and abandoned it near the Dutton ONRoute station on Monday, leading to a multi-hour search for the suspect by provincial police.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.
Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.
-
Northern Ont. advocate for residential school survivors mourned
He was a guitarist who loved country music. He was a hockey player and coach, and a stock car enthusiast who knew a thing or two about auto repair.
-
Cote Gold takes big step forward, bus terminal opens in Timmins
Iamgold's Cote Gold mine near Timmins is establishing a presence within the city. The company has opened a bus terminal in what used to be a place to buy flooring.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
'I'm very excited:' Rockwood boy to represent Canada at World Pool-Billiard Association Junior Championship
A boy from Rockwood, Ont. is set to represent Canada at the World Pool-Billiard Association’s World Junior Championship in Austria from October 19 to 22.
-
'Disturbing number of firearm-related offences': Guelph police say illegal firearms becoming more common
Guelph police say illegal firearms are becoming increasingly common in the Royal City.