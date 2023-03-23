Reduced speed limits coming to these 9 Vancouver streets next week

Beginning next week, drivers will have to ease off the gas pedal while passing nine Vancouver schools located along busy arterial routes and collector streets.

Officials are reducing speed limits in the school zones starting Monday as part of the city's Vision Zero plan, which has a lofty goal of eliminating traffic deaths.

In a statement, Mayor Ken Sim described the speed reductions as "one of the many steps we are taking towards making Vancouver's streets safer for children, seniors and people with disabilities."

None of the reductions, which will only be in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days, are being enforced near high schools. Officials said children in elementary school are "more vulnerable road users" than those in higher grades.

The city is reducing speed limits to 40 km/h from 50 km/h outside the following seven schools:

Dr. Annie B Jamieson Elementary, from 600-700 West 49th Avenue

John Norquay Elementary, from 4600-4700 Slocan Street

Florence Nightingale Elementary, in the 400 block of East 12th Avenue

Dr. George M Weir Elementary, in the 5900 block of Rupert Street

Stratford Hall Elementary, from 3000-3100 Commercial Drive

Henry Hudson Elementary, in the 1900 block of Cornwall Street

šxʷwəq̓ʷəθət (Crosstown) Elementary, in the 0 block of Expo Boulevard

Speed limits will also be reduced to 30 km/h from 50 km/h at two schools:

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary, in the 800 block of West 57th Avenue

Waverly Elementary, from 6100-6200 Elliott Street

A report from B.C.'s previous provincial health officer, Dr. Pery Kendall, urged decreased speed limits throughout cities, describing 30 km/h as a "survivable speed" for both pedestrians and cyclists that would likely lead to a dramatic decrease in deaths.

Officials said signs will be placed near the nine Vancouver elementary schools to inform drivers about the new speed limits, and that community policing volunteers will also be stationed at some of the locations early on to raise awareness.

City staff will be collecting data and public feedback on the reductions to report back to council in spring 2024, and officials could expand to other elementary schools down the road.