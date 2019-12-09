VANCOUVER -- Officials are asking for the public's help to identify a body found in a field in northeastern B.C. based on the dead man's footwear.

The BC Coroners Service released photos of a single man's shoe Monday in hopes that someone will recognize it.

The shoe belonged to a man found dead on Nov. 1 near Moberly Lake, an area about 130 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John.

His body was found in a farmer's field on Boucher Lake Road near Maybius Road.

The man's death is not believed to be suspicious, and is believed to have occurred earlier this year, the coroner said.

But officials are still trying to identify the man, who is believed to be under the age of 40. He was about 5'11" and was wearing a camouflage-style shirt, blue "True Religion" brand jeans and size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes.

The shoes are black with grey near the bottom and bright orange soles. They appear to be covered in dirt or mud, based on the photos supplied by the coroner.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact the BC Coroners Service's Special Investigations Unit by email, or at 1-877-660-5077.

Tips can also be left with the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140.

The Moberly Lake case is not the service's first attempt to identify a body based on shoes.

Back in January, the BC Coroners Service released photos of another shoe months after a foot washed ashore in West Vancouver. The photos were released after the service exhausted other efforts, including DNA testing, in an attempt to identify a person presumed dead.

In that case, the deceased is male and believed to be under the age of 50. His foot was found inside a light grey Nike Free RN shoe with a black swoosh logo and a white base.