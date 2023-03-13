Recent cases of distraction thefts in North Vancouver prompt RCMP warning
Two recent reports of distraction thefts in North Vancouver have Mounties urging the public to remain vigilant at all times.
The suspects in both instances appear to be targeting vulnerable people due to their age, North Vancouver RCMP warned in a statement Monday.
The first distraction theft happened on Jan. 26, and involved man approaching a woman while she was in her car at the Capilano Mall parking lot.
Mounties say he alerted the woman of a supposed flat tire, but when she got out of the car to inspect it, another man entered her vehicle and took her wallet.
“The victim confronted the males’ but they both took off running,” North Vancouver RCMP said.
The second case of concern happened on March 3, when police say a man distracted a woman while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart at 925 Marine Drive.
“A male approached her, diverting her attention to her vehicle’s brakes. It is alleged that this was a distraction attempt while the male’s accomplice stole her wallet from her vehicle,” Mounties wrote in their statement.
Shortly after the interaction outside Walmart, police say $1,600 was withdrawn from the woman’s bank accounts and $14,000 was racked up on her credit cards.
Both of the women who were allegedly targeted provided sparse descriptions of the suspects. In the January theft, police said the victim was unable to provide specific details about the suspect’s description. In the instance that happened earlier this month, one suspect is described as a man with “darker skin” who is between 40 and 50 years old, has black hair, and was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and jeans at the time of the alleged theft.
“Our investigators are making every effort to track the suspects, but we also rely on the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.
Police say people should not let strangers make physical contact with them, or get into their personal space.
“Don’t leave your wallet or purse in your vehicle, even for a moment,” reads the police statement.
If you feel like you’re being targeted by a would-be distraction thief, police recommend making a lot of noise to attract attention .If you fall victim, call 911 immediately.
“If you wait, the changes of finding the suspects decrease significantly,” Mounties said.
