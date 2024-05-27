Recalled NÜTRL-branded tumblers have made at least 43 people sick: Health Canada

At least 43 people across Canada have reported feeling sick after using branded tumblers handed out by B.C.-based vodka soda company NÜTRL, which have been recalled after they were found to leak a chemical solution.

The stainless steel tumblers were given out as promotional gifts along with a purchase of 12 or 15-packs of NÜTRL hard seltzers in liquor stores across the country between April 29 and May 17, according to Health Canada. About 33,000 tumblers have been handed out in total.

A recall notice posted by Health Canada Friday says some of the tumblers may contain a chemical solution with levels of sulfuric and phosphoric acids trapped between the cup’s inner walls.

“This solution may release when the tumbler is filled with liquid, posing a potential risk of serious injury,” it reads. “The interaction between the solution and the tumbler may also result in elevated levels of iron, chromium, and nickel.”

Ingesting those substances can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea as well as burning of the lips, tongue, throat and stomach, Health Canada says.

As of May 23, at least 43 people have reported symptoms including headaches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The cups were manufactured in China by Sunscope. In a statement posted to NÜTRL’s website, it says the company was informed that Sunscope initiated the recall after the manufacturing defect.

NÜTRL said the chemical is a cleaning solution that became trapped in the tumbler’s walls.

Health Canada urges anyone who has the tumbler to stop using it immediately. Consumers can get more information by calling 1-866-846-1778 or emailing nutrltumblerca@sedgwick.com.