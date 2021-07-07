VANCOUVER -- Thousands of heated seat cushions sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country are being recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

The recall alert issued Wednesday covers AutoTrends heated seat cushions, which were manufactured in China by Shanghai Rocks International.

According to Health Canada, 6,400 of the affected products were sold from January 2017 to May 2021.

As of June 14, 2021, the company has received six reports of the seat cushion overheating. No injuries have been reported.

The affected seat has the following specifications:

AutoTrends Heated Seat Cushion, model number 032-0134, UPC 884406351207

Health Canada says those who have purchased the seat cushion should stop using it immediately and return it to any Canadian Tire store for a full refund.