Realtor Q&A: Why 2022 is the 'condo year' in Metro Vancouver
As Metro Vancouver's real estate market continues to grow, so does the demand for condominiums.
A local real estate agency is calling 2022 "the condo year," after condominiums saw a sales-to-active listings ratio of 38.1 per cent last month.
According to faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate, apartments in Metro Vancouver were on the market for an average of just 16 days, with a benchmark price of $779,700.
CTV News spoke to a Realtor about what would-be buyers and sellers should know.
Question: Why is 2022 being called the year of condos?
Answer from James Hau, real estate advisor: Even as early as 2021, we started to see a major change within the condo sector.
In the beginning of 2020, outside of downtown Vancouver's west side, it was relatively lackluster in regards to the condo market in the suburbs. But from 2021, we started to see a steady increase in not only absorption rates, but also in values. And since December of 2021, up until the end of May, we've seen a massive increase in price at a very rapid rate.
We're talking about January 2020 up until May 2022. There was a 25.17 per cent increase in value for the condo sector in Greater Vancouver. But what's more significant is the fact that from December of 2021, up until May of this year, there has been an 11.14 per cent increase. So within such a short span, you can see that values have come up quite rapidly throughout Greater Vancouver.
Question: What trends are you seeing in downtown Vancouver's west side that are different than other parts of Metro Vancouver?
Answer: The rate of growth is quite different. Downtown Vancouver's west side was the first neighbourhood for condos in Greater Vancouver to really come into a very robust seller's market.
So in terms of overall pricing, they've really gone past a lot of their historical thresholds in terms of price. Inventory is also coming up for that sector in that specific marketplace. And now with interest rate increases, there's a lot of consumers that are really deviating to alternative options and the suburbs are a great opportunity for them to find this.
Question: Why are more buyers opting for the condo lifestyle as opposed to single-family offerings?
Answer: The price definitely has something to do with it, for sure. We've really noticed a trickling down effect for general consumers as a whole now that interest rates have come up.
So apart from the fact that in downtown Vancouver's west side, the condos are already more expensive. Now, with interest rates coming up, people are looking for alternatives that are going to make more sense to them. They could get a lot more product for the same price in Burnaby or Richmond. I think overall consumer sentiment is getting quite positive in regards to condo spaces.
Because of what's happening within the financial markets, it's not as common to see subject-free offers as you did even before February. At that time it's a lot easier to get cash offers for listings. But at this point, typically when we are looking at, let's say condos, we do still see cash offers.
And that's because there is a big population of baby boomers. In fact, that's the biggest population we have in Canada and they're looking to downsize. Many of these people have already sold maybe a townhome, a duplex or detached house, which has risen significantly over the years, despite the changes within the last few months. And they're looking to downsize into something they can live out the rest of their days.
So if it comes to competition, if it comes up having leverage, these type of buyers certainly have it. They have the cash to get the perfect home for them. But also interestingly enough, we've also see a major number of former tenants that are entering into the condo space.
Question: What trends have you seen emerging in the luxury real estate market?
Answer: Because of price differences from what you get in downtown Vancouver's west side, not only for townhomes or duplexes, but also for higher-end condos, we've noticed a lot of consumers really gravitating towards Burnaby and Richmond's luxury condo sector.
We're starting to see a lot of properties that are within the premium range within those respective cities, really start to hit new historic highs and this is relatively recent, just within the last month to two, and it hasn't really stopped. For the same price of what you would get for an older townhome, you could have a luxury condo in one of the best neighborhoods within Richmond and Burnaby. So those values are still rising right now.
Question: What is the most important thing buyers and sellers should be aware of right now?
Answer: I feel as though something that's crucial for consumers right now is to really start off with a general understanding of overall market trends, but also hone in on a more granular level for the specific kinds of products and neighborhoods that are going to be relevant to you.
Because at this point, we're really in what we call a divergent marketplace, which means despite being able to generalize what's happening for Greater Vancouver, if you go to specific price tiers and specific neighborhoods, you'll see they have their own micro markets. So it's extremely important and imperative for you to be aware of what's trending in that space.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid more
The soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Vancouver Island
-
Bald eagles raise baby hawk in 2nd recorded instance in B.C.
A pair of bald eagles in British Columbia have taken the extremely unusual step of adopting a baby red-tailed hawk into their nest, according to the Gabriola Rescue of Wildlife Society
-
Victoria mayor dons drag, condemns threats that cancelled all-ages performance
Victoria's mayor has condemned the threats of violence that caused the cancellation of a family-friendly drag show that was scheduled for this weekend, and she did it while sporting a fake beard and a bow tie.
-
BC Ferries cancels weekend sailings for 2nd week in a row
BC Ferries says staff shortages have led to sailing cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.
Calgary
-
Calgary ends state of local emergency called in response to flooding risk
The city of Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency, city officials announced on Friday, adding another storm that was causing concern is no longer an issue.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
-
Back on the road: RV dealerships say sales brisk, despite high fuel costs
Brian Robak's second home has one bedroom, one bathroom and four wheels. It's an RV.
Edmonton
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
'Enough with the old boys club': Half of UCP leadership race candidates are women
Half of the candidates currently running to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party, and become Alberta's next premier, are women.
-
Uncovering the past: Railway ties from historic streetcar line found under 124 Street
Contractors working on a streetscape project on 124 Street have uncovered a piece of Edmonton’s history.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
-
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
-
Toronto to offer 2 monkeypox vaccine clinics with expanded eligibility this weekend
Toronto will host two monkeypox vaccination clinics this weekend with expanded eligibility as health officials confirm 21 cases in Ontario, with the majority in the GTA.
Montreal
-
'He's still a child': Mother of slain teen wants rehabilitation, not revenge
Lynne Baudouy knows she'll never get her son back -- but she says resenting the teenager who killed him won't bring him back either.
-
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman, 25, to be charged with murder in killing of man inside Laval restaurant
Quebec provincial police say a woman arrested in Ontario will face murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigation shuts down Salter Street
A Winnipeg police investigation has shut down a section of Salter Street.
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
Saskatoon
-
'Important for us to speak out': Judge allows release of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim's name
An Alberta man hopes the end of a publication ban will help others comprehend the 'horror' of what his brother allegedly experienced in a rural Sask. group home.
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
Regina
-
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline looms
Saskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
170 employees laid off at Evraz steel mill in Regina; further cuts expected
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
London
-
Tenants group 'flabbergasted' Toronto-style apartment inspections not backed by city staff
Tenants hoping London city hall would crackdown on slumlords who fail to maintain their apartments are expressing dismay.
-
Festival season kicks-off in London, Ont. with return of the Children’s Festival after a three-year hiatus
The sounds of laughter were heard throughout Victoria Park as the first Children’s Festival in three years kicked off Friday.
-
Emergency crews respond to fatal tractor collision in North Middlesex
A person has passed away following a tractor collision where the vehicle flipped and pinned the operator while they were cutting the grass.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
Wilmot Township road reopens after collision
A crash shut down Erbs Road between Waterloo and St. Agatha for several hours on Friday evening