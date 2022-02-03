Realistic-looking fake gun used to threaten driver in road rage incident: police

A replica gun police allege was used in a road rage incident in Port Moody, B.C., is shown in a photo from the Port Moody Police Department. A replica gun police allege was used in a road rage incident in Port Moody, B.C., is shown in a photo from the Port Moody Police Department.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener