VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are expected to reveal the early findings of the investigation into the crash that took the lives of three teenage boys over the weekend.

According to police, 16-year-old Caleb Reimer, 17-year-old Parker Magnuson, and 16-year-old Ronin Sharma were in a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 16000 block of 104th Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

All three were pronounced dead on scene.

"The families, I can tell you with certainty, are shattered by what's happened," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko of Surrey RCMP.

Since the crash, no details on what could have caused it have been released.

"There have been rumours and some speculation on social media. I think it's not fair to the victims themselves, and the families and friends," Sturko said.

Polices say the full investigation could take months to conclude, however the early findings will be revealed to the victims' families within the next few days.

"Once we have a chance to relay our information to the families and give them a chance to absorb that information, we will put out some more information to the public," said Sturko.

The first responders who attended the crash site said it was one of the worsts scenes they'd ever witnessed, Sturko added.

"The people who lost their lives had gone through a significant collision," she said. "Then knowing you're dealing with three very young people who lost their lives in an instant, it has it's emotional toll."

A GoFundMe has been started to help the victims families with funeral costs.