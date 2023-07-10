RCMP sniper's bullet ruptured aorta of man in mental distress

At the coroner's inquest into the death of a man killed by an RCMP sharpshooter following a six-hour standoff, jurors heard testimony from an advanced care paramedic.

Jeremy Venderkerkove was travelling in a BC Ambulance Service supervisor's vehicle that day in January 2020 when the call came in about a high-risk situation involving the RCMP emergency response team near Lytton.

Earlier that day, 63-year-old Barry Shantz's partner phoned 911 to report he was suicidal and playing with a shotgun.

When the first officers arrived, Shantz appeared in a window and yelled at them before firing a shot in the air.

The officers testified it went above their heads -- but a lawyer for Shantz's sister has said she believes photographic evidence shows the shot damaged the soffit on the overhang of the roof above the window.

Just before noon, Shantz phoned 911 and told dispatchers he planned to exit the house at 2:06 p.m. and wanted to be killed by police.

"I'm going to walk towards the armed officers with my shotgun so I got to get really close to do anything. So I prefer some really nice precision shooting here today," Shantz can be heard saying in a recording played at the inquest.

Radio transmissions show commanders immediately authorized RCMP snipers to use lethal force against Shantz -- saying it was expected.

"We've discussed the fact lethal force is authorized, and expected, should the suspect come outside with a firearm," an ERT team leader said in an RCMP radio transmission played for the inquest.

In previous testimony, the jury has heard a psychologist on contract to assist the RCMP in situations involving mental health did not return a voicemail left that day until two weeks later.

Asked about his skills and abilities helping mental health patients, Venderkerkove testified he has extensive experience dealing with people in distress.

Despite the fact he was on scene for hours and the RCMP had not heard from the psychologist, nobody asked Venderkerkove for assistance -- something he says is not at all unusual when he's called in to standby during ERT situations.

"Oftentimes, at ERT responses we are literally left in our ambulance with no knowledge of what is going on," Venderkerkove said. "And we are told not to communicate with our dispatch or supervisors."

Shortly after 2 p.m., Shantz exited the house with the shotgun in his hands — just as he said he would.

Almost immediately, an RCMP sniper shot and killed Shantz -- just as he was ordered to do.

"This is the only thing they planned for. Barry called for them to shoot him, and it's like they were just following suit and that seemed to be the only option they were considering. Everything else seemed to be discarded," said Marilyn Farquhar, Shantz's sister.

Venderkerkove testified that after he heard the shot, it was another 12 minutes before RCMP would allow him to tend to Shantz.

RCMP officers testified that was because ERT members had to clear the house to make sure there were no other threats.

An ERT team member with medical training attempted to treat Shantz in the meantime.

The sniper's bullet severed Shantz's aorta, which Venderkerkova testified likely led to heavy internal bleeding.

He said given the severity of the injury, he likely could not have saved Shantz's life under any circumstances.

