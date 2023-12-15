RCMP sergeant charged after incident at Coquitlam detachment

An RCMP sergeant has been charged in connection with an alleged incident that unfolded at the Coquitlam detachment over two calendar days last year.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said one count of assault was approved Thursday against Sgt. Antonio Guerrero Jr.

No details about the allegations have been shared with the public except that the alleged incident took place at the Coquitlam RCMP detachment on both Dec. 14 and 15, 2022.

The assault charge against Guerrero Jr. was approved by "an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," the BCPS wrote in a news release Friday.

It's unclear which agency investigated the allegations. The case was not handled by B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, which is only called for officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

A spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP declined to comment on whether Guerrero Jr. remains on active duty, instead directing questions to the B.C. RCMP's "E" Division.

CTV News has reached out to the BCPS and “E” Division for more information.

Guerrero Jr. is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Jan. 17, 2024 at Port Coquitlam provincial court.