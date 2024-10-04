B.C. court rules on real estate dispute between sisters who haven't spoken since 2016
A dispute over the ownership of a Surrey condo that contributed to a falling-out between sisters has been addressed in B.C. Supreme Court.
In a decision issued Wednesday, Justice Warren B. Milman ruled that Mei Lian Li holds the unit in Surrey's CityPoint towers in trust for her sister Wen Lian Graham, also known as "Winnie."
"Until the events that give rise to this action, they were very close," Milman's decision begins, describing the relationship between the sisters.
"Now they are no longer on speaking terms."
The condo at the centre of the dispute – which is listed by BC Assessment as having zero bedrooms and one bathroom across 484 square feet of living space – was purchased at a presale in 2007 for $232,900. Its assessed value for 2024 is $399,000.
Mei signed the contract to purchase the property, and her name has been on the title since construction finished in 2010, according to the decision.
Winnie filed a lawsuit in early 2017, shortly after the sisters stopped speaking, claiming that the condo actually belongs to her, despite the title being in her sister's name.
What was the plan?
In Winnie's version of events, as summarized in Milman's decision, the sisters' initial plan was to sign presale contracts to purchase multiple units in the building, with the intention of assigning the contracts to other buyers for a profit before the sales completed.
"According to Winnie, the parties later discovered to their surprise that the contracts generally prohibited assignments to third parties prior to completion, which meant that they had to complete the purchases," the decision reads.
"They agreed that Mei would do so on Winnie’s behalf for Unit 1206, because Winnie already had a large mortgage on her own home, was unemployed and was expecting to give birth in the near future … However, the new plan, Winnie says, was to try to sell Unit 1206 immediately after it was purchased."
The purchase was completed on May 27, 2010. Five days later, on June 1, Mei signed an agreement to list the unit for sale.
In Mei's version of events, the property was listed for sale "only because Winnie wanted to know how much (it) was worth," according to the decision.
Mei told the court she bought a total of three units in the building, including the one Winnie claims was for her, with the intention of giving one each to her son and two step-sons.
Because Mei's son was only four years old at the time of the presale, Mei claimed that Winnie had offered to help her manage the property until her son came of age.
"Their arrangement, according to Mei, was that Winnie would keep any surplus generated by rental revenue over expenses, and Mei would cover any shortfalls," the decision reads.
Credibility issues
Milman found that parties on both sides of the dispute had provided testimony that was "implausible and, in some respects, even bizarre."
"It is clear that the parties trusted one another and failed to document their financial dealings properly or at all," the judge's decision reads.
"They often dealt in cash, leaving no paper trail. Neither reported their income accurately on their tax returns. Those factors all combine to make the task of discerning the truth in this matter that much more difficult."
Despite this, Milman concluded that – in instances where no independent evidence or contemporaneous documentation was available – Winnie's account was generally more reliable.
The judge noted that Winnie and her husband did work on the property and incurred expenses related to that work from the time the purchase was completed until the falling-out in November 2016. That behaviour, as well as a payment Winnie made to Mei shortly after the completion date in 2010, lent credence to Winnie's version of events, according to the decision.
So too did the fact that Winnie's claimed unit and another of the units Mei owned were listed for sale shortly after the purchases were completed.
"Mei’s explanation for placing Unit 1206 on the market in June 2010, immediately after the purchase completed (namely, to allow Winnie to satisfy her curiosity as to how much it was worth), was nothing short of absurd," the decision reads.
Resolution
Milman's decision devotes relatively few words to the legal questions that must be answered in the case, finding it unnecessary to do so because the defendant acknowledged that a trust exists.
"Mei does not dispute that she holds Unit 1206 in trust," the decision reads.
"The parties merely disagree about whether the beneficiary of the trust is Winnie or Eric (Mei's son). I have already set out my reasons for preferring Winnie’s version of events with respect to the parties’ plans for Unit 1206. For those reasons, I have concluded that Winnie has met her onus to show that Mei has always held Unit 1206 in trust for her, not Eric."
Having reached this conclusion, Milman granted Winnie's request for a declaration that her sister holds the property in trust for her and an order that the title be transferred to her.
He also dismissed Mei's counterclaim against Winnie, finding that the $160,889.09 Mei transferred to Winnie in 2015 was not a loan, but a transfer of funds that Mei held in trust for the sisters' parents. The parents directed the transfer and directed Winnie to invest the money on their behalf, which she did, according to the decision.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Following child's death in Ontario, here's what you need to know about rabies
An Ontario child died last month after coming into contact with a rabid bat in their bedroom, which was the first known human rabies case in Canada since 2019.
NDP house leader laments 'agents of chaos' in precarious Parliament
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
-
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Edmonton
-
AHS apologizes for delays in care resulting from improperly processed referrals
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is taking immediate action to expedite care for patients who had referrals to community health-care providers delayed.
-
Man dies after becoming trapped in trench in Parkland County
A man is dead after he became trapped in a trench on Friday morning.
-
4 hospitalized after serious crash northeast of Edmonton
Four people were injured after a serious two-vehicle crash north of St. Paul, Alta. on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Uninspected meat prompts closures of 3 Calgary businesses
Three Calgary businesses have been ordered to shut down after inspectors discovered evidence of uninspected meat.
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
-
AHS apologizes for delays in care resulting from improperly processed referrals
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is taking immediate action to expedite care for patients who had referrals to community health-care providers delayed.
Lethbridge
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
-
'Equity for everyone': Lethbridge Polytechnic launches accessibility micro-credential
To enhance inclusivity at Lethbridge Polytechnic, the institution has launched a new accessibility micro-credential.
-
WestJet makes changes at Lethbridge Airport
WestJet has changed its operations at the Lethbridge Airport, and it means there's now only a single daily flight from Lethbridge to Calgary, down from three flights a day, as offered previously.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
-
New technology in Assiniboine Park unlocking mysteries of migration
With winter right around the corner, thousands of feathered friends are flying south. New technology in Assiniboine Park is helping researchers around the world unlock the mysteries of this migration.
-
Manitoba man accused of impersonating RCMP officer, making traffic stops
Manitoba RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly pulled over two women on the highway pretending to be an RCMP officer.
Regina
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Community projects across southeast Sask. face fundraising challenges with inflation
Volunteer groups across southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of inflation while trying to raise money for community projects.
-
Regina kids facing mobility issues gifted toy cars through Go Baby Go program
Regina kids facing mobility issues were gifted toy cars through the Go Baby Go program.
Saskatoon
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Toronto Public Health confirms two cases of listeria linked to ready-to-eat deli meat
Toronto Public Health has confirmed two cases of listeria in the city believed to be connected to ready-to-eat deli meat products sold by Summerhill Market.
Montreal
-
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
A woman was seriously injured in an accident in Saint-Rémi
A 28-year-old female driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Saint-Rémi, Montérégie, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Ottawa
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
-
Affordable seniors’ apartments open in Cape Breton
Friday marked the grand opening of 22 new seniors' apartments built from the ground-up on Pitt Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
London
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Guilty plea in deadly hit and run involving cyclist
Eleven victim impact statements were submitted into court during the proceedings.
-
Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Road is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
-
How bat health could be linked to human health
The recent rabies-related death in Ontario has raised concerns about human exposure, but an assistant professor at the University of Guelph says we can learn a lot from the health of bat populations.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.