RCMP seek help to identify driver in Coquitlam hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a driver in connection with a hit-and-run in Coquitlam that injured two pedestrians last week.

In a news release Friday, Coquitlam RCMP said they received a report the pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle while crossing a commercial driveway at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

"The pedestrians were on the sidewalk, crossing the driveway when they were struck by a vehicle exiting the parking lot of a commercial shopping centre in the 1900 block of Como Lake Avenue in Coquitlam," Mounties said in the release, adding that the pedestrians did not sustain serious injuries.

RCMP said the suspect did not remain at the scene and they're asking anyone who may have surveillance or dash cam video related to the case to come forward.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older, boxy model, dark blue Jeep SUV.

Mounties said the vehicle was driven by a female with shoulder-length brown curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-34343.