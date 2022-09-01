RCMP search for owner after urn found on Metro Vancouver beach

Mounties are hoping to track down the owner of an urn that was found on White Rock Beach.

White Rock RCMP took to social media on Thursday, asking if anyone was at the beach scattering a loved one's ashes and left behind a urn this week.

"We have had an urn brought in to our front counter and would like to return it to you," the tweet reads.

The urn is gold and has an outline of a rose on the front of it.

Anyone who believes the urn belongs to them is asked to contact Mounties at 778-545-4800.