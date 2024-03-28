RCMP asking for help identifying suspect after shots fired at a Surrey home

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation after someone allegedly shot and damaged a home.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2024. Mounties said they were called to a “suspicious circumstance” near the 13300 block of 88A Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 18 after shots were reportedly fired.

Officers did not find any suspicious activity at that time, but around 11:30 a.m. someone in that same area reported damage to a residence. Officers found evidence suggesting shots had been fired. No injuries were reported.

Surrey RCMP’sGeneral Investigation Unit looked into the incident and were able to get photos of a suspect. Investigators are now asking the public for help identifying him.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man, medium build, with black shaggy hair and a black trimmed beard. He was seen wearing a long-sleeve sweatshirt, jogging pants and a backpack with reflective stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.