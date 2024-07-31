VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • RCMP appeal for witnesses to crash that killed pedestrian on Highway 1 in Hope

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Mounties are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 1 in Hope this week.

    The RCMP were called to the Trans-Canada Highway near the exit for Flood Hope Road at 12:59 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fatal collision. Authorities believe the man was struck and killed sometime between midnight and 12:45 a.m.

    "The male pedestrian may have parked a motorcycle and may have been seen walking on the side of the highway prior to the collision," said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, spokesperson for the BC Highway Patrol.

    Police are asking for witnesses and anyone with dash cam video from the area around exit 165 that was captured between midnight and 1 a.m. to contact investigators at 604-702-4039

