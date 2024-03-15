Rally held for construction worker killed in Vancouver crane incident

It was a tragedy that left a family devastated – a mother of two from Mexico killed at a Vancouver construction site in a crane-related incident last month.

On Friday afternoon, a small rally took place outside the site where Yuridia Flores was killed.

She was working at the Oakridge Park development on Feb. 21 when part of a large wooden form is believed to have fallen from a significant height – ultimately killing her.

This group behind the rally is called Metro Vancouver United Workers.

“I felt that that could be myself or any other worker I know,” said Dave, a supporter of the group who would not provide his last name but said he works in the construction industry. “That we, in the eyes of these companies, are there to make money, and if something happens to us, who cares? Our lives are expendable to them.”

The fatal incident is still under an investigation being led by WorkSafeBC, and supported by Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Yuridia Flores at a Vancouver worksite last month and extend our heartfelt condolences to the worker’s family, friends, and co-workers,” a WorkSafeBC spokesperson wrote in a statement. “WorkSafeBC is actively investigating this incident to understand the cause, as well as any contributing factors, so that a similar incident can be prevented from happening in the future."

WorkSafeBC is also "continuing to work with industry and workers to advance new safety initiatives and regulatory measures to improve crane safety in B.C.," the statement continued.

The general contractor for the project also provided a statement Friday afternoon.

“No conclusions have been made as the investigation by WorkSafeBC continues,” said a spokesperson for EllisDon. “We continue to be extremely committed to understanding why this happened and are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Flores was just 41.