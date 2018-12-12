

CTV Vancouver





Another powerful storm is headed for B.C.'s South Coast, triggering rainfall warnings in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain will start pouring late Wednesday afternoon or early in the evening as a "moisture-laden frontal wave" reaches the region.

Up to 6 cm of rainfall is expected in some areas of the mainland through Thursday, and Environment Canada cautions there could be more localized flooding.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency said in a warning. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

People in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Abbotsford are all being told to be extra careful on the roads.

Tuesday's storm caused issues across the region, washing out busy streets and flooding a SkyTrain station along TransLink’s Expo Line.

Buildings in parts of Vancouver also suffered flood damage, and BC Ferries was forced to cancel a morning sailing from Tsawwassen to Victoria.

On Vancouver Island, Environment Canada is forecasting up to 5 cm of rainfall between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay Wednesday, though the frontal wave is expected to depart overnight.

To receive Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Click here for more information, including how to download.