VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Gun parts, drugs seized in Shuswap after CBSA investigation

    Share

    An investigation that began with firearm suppressors intercepted by border authorities at Vancouver International Airport has led to an arrest in B.C.'s Shuswap region.

    The Canada Border Services Agency shared details of the case in a news release Thursday, saying officers intercepted the three gun accessories at YVR Air Cargo Operations in April.

    The CBSA's Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation, which led it to work with Sicamous RCMP to execute two search warrants earlier this month.

    Police searched the boat the suspect was living on, as well as their vehicle, and seized several items, according to the CBSA.

    The items seized included a firearm with a defaced serial number, an over-capacity magazine, a firearm suppressor and approximately 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

    The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, the CBSA said. It did share the suspect's name or any identifying details about them.

    "The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA's Pacific Region, in the release.

    "The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News