Gun parts, drugs seized in Shuswap after CBSA investigation

An investigation that began with firearm suppressors intercepted by border authorities at Vancouver International Airport has led to an arrest in B.C.'s Shuswap region.

The Canada Border Services Agency shared details of the case in a news release Thursday, saying officers intercepted the three gun accessories at YVR Air Cargo Operations in April.

The CBSA's Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation, which led it to work with Sicamous RCMP to execute two search warrants earlier this month.

Police searched the boat the suspect was living on, as well as their vehicle, and seized several items, according to the CBSA.

The items seized included a firearm with a defaced serial number, an over-capacity magazine, a firearm suppressor and approximately 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, the CBSA said. It did share the suspect's name or any identifying details about them.

"The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA's Pacific Region, in the release.

"The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community."