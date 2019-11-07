VANCOUVER – After nearly two weeks with no precipitation, Metro Vancouver can expect the rain to return for Remembrance Day weekend.

Friday is expected to start the day mostly sunny, but then get progressively more cloudy throughout the afternoon. By the evening, there's a 70 per cent chance of rain.

High temperatures are expected to reach 11 C, while lows should dip to 9, Environment Canada says.

Saturday throughout the day is expected to see a 70 per cent chance of rain. It could get slightly warmer than Friday, however, with highs of 12.

Then Sunday is forecast to see a 40 per cent chance of showers. It's expected to dry up and be cloudy into the evening, however.

For those attending outdoor Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday, the rain should hold off in the morning. It's expected to be cloudy until the evening when there's a 60 per cent chance of showers.

On Thursday, Vancouver set a record for the longest stretch of no precipitation ending in November. The city hadn't seen rain for 13 days, Environment Canada said.

"This is typically our rainiest month of the year," said Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

"It's been a really quiet start, so far, but inevitably we'll get into the true storm season as we hit mid-November through December and into January. We always see active storm patterns throughout that period."

