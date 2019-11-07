VANCOUVER – Canadians from coast to coast will take a moment on Monday to remember those who have served the country in times of war and peace.

In the Lower Mainland, dozens of Remembrance Day ceremonies are scheduled to honour the 2.3 million Canadians who have served. For those unable to attend a ceremony in person, CTV News Vancouver will air a Remembrance Day special from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Here are some of the celebrations taking place on Nov. 11:

Abbotsford

10:30 a.m. – Coffee will be provided at 9:30 and the parade will form at Garden and Simon streets at 10:30. Anyone attending the ceremony is asked to arrive at Thunderbird Square by 10:45 a.m., as two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m.

Burnaby

10:40 a.m. – A parade begins at McGill Library parking lot at 4595 Albert St. and ends at Confederation Park. A ceremony will be hosted at the cenotaph beginning at 11 a.m.

10:15 a.m. – A separate parade beginning at the fire hall on Marlborough Avenue will lead a group to Bonsor Park, where a ceremony will follow starting at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph at the corner of Nelson Avenue and Imperial Street.

Chilliwack

10 a.m. – A service will start at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Hall, procession begins at 10:30 a.m. from Evergreen Hall with the ceremony immediately following at the Cenotaph outside the Chilliwack Museum (45820 Spadina Ave.)

10:30 a.m. – A separate procession is set to begin at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #280 (5661 Vedder Rd.) at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony immediately following at All Sappers Memorial Park (5571 Vedder Rd.)

Coquitlam

10:40 a.m. – A procession will begin marching from Como Lake Middle School at 10:40 a.m. to the cenotaph at Blue Mountain Park and a ceremony will follow at about 10:50 a.m.

Delta

10:15 a.m. – A parade will travel from the Legion at 4896 Delta St. to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park, for a ceremony beginning at 10:45.

10:40 a.m. – A ceremony will be held in the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on 84 Avenue, with a reception to follow at the North Delta Recreation Centre.

Maple Ridge

10:30 a.m. – A parade leaving from the Maple Ridge Legion into the downtown area will be held before an 11 a.m. ceremony at the cenotaph at Memorial Peace Park. The ceremony includes a reading of names of soldiers from the community who have died in wars, a blessing and a lowering of the flags.

Mission

10:15 a.m. – A parade will begin at Old Windebank School on Stave Lake Street and march to Clarke Theatre for 10:40 a.m. There will be a service of remembrance at 11 a.m. Following the service, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at Legion Branch #57 - 32627 Logan Ave. and a social gathering will take place in the legion's lounge afterwards.

New Westminster

10:30 a.m. – An outdoor service will be held at the cenotaph located in front of city hall.

North Vancouver

10:30 a.m. – A ceremony and service will be held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph at Keith Road and Lonsdale Avenue. The 2019 service will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Pitt Meadows

10:45 a.m. – Remembrance Day events in Pitt Meadows begin with a procession and ends with a reception at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre following the ceremony. The ceremony takes place at the cenotaph in Spirit Square at 12007 Harris Rd.

Port Coquitlam

9:30 a.m. – The Wilson Centre will host an indoor service, which will be followed by a parade to the service at the cenotaph in Veterans Park, which begins at 10:55 a.m. outdoors.

Port Moody

9:30 a.m. – An inter-faith and non-denominational service will be held at the Kyle Centre, followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m. to the arts centre where a ceremony will be hosted including a cannon salute.

Richmond

10:20 a.m.– A military parade will march to the official ceremony at Richmond City Hall. The event includes two minutes of silence, wreath-laying and a free public reception. Those unable to attend in person can watch a livestream of the event on the city's website.

Surrey

10:45 a.m. – There are several Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Surrey, but a city-run, family-friendly event will be held at the Surrey Centre Cemetery. The ceremony starts at 10:45, with the family event running until 2 p.m.

Township of Langley

10:30 a.m. – Ceremonies involving parades and cenotaph services are being held in Aldergrove, Langley, Fort Langley and Murrayville.

Vancouver

10 a.m. – A ceremony and parade will be held in downtown Vancouver, beginning at the cenotaph at Victory Square on West Hastings and Cambie streets. This ceremony is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver. It began in 1924 and reflects respect and remembrance of sacrifices in the service of our country – past and present.

11 a.m. – Mountain View Cemetery is hosting a day of remembrance and music at its Celebration Hall.

West Vancouver

10:45 a.m.– A public service will be held at the Memorial Arch in Memorial Park, located on Marine Drive between 19th and 20th streets.

Whistler

10:30 a.m. – After a silent sentry and colour party parade, a service will be held at the Whistler Cenotaph in Olympic Plaza. The service includes a children's poetry reading, wreath presentation, helicopter fly over and moment of silence. A community reception will follow.

White Rock

10 a.m. - The parade will line up at 10 a.m. at the White Rock Elementary School and marches off at 10:15 to the cenotaph, followed by laying of wreaths at 11 a.m. A service at the Legion Branch 8 at 2290 152 St. starts at 10:50 a.m., with a flyover at 11 a.m.