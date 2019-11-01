VANCOUVER - Vancouver is honouring the city's military veterans by allowing them to park for free during Veterans' Week.

A release from the city says all vehicles with B.C. veteran licence plates will be exempt from parking fees between Nov. 4 and Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

The city says the initiative also makes poppy distribution easier for veterans it ensures they have more options when attending services in downtown Vancouver on the 11th.

The annual ceremony and parade will be held at the Victory Square Cenotaph, starting at 10 a.m. on Remembrance Day.