

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - There will be 28 more ferry sailings than usual between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland over the Remembrance Day long weekend, BC Ferries announced Wednesday.

The vast majority of these additional sailings will be on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, which will see 24 more trips than normal. The other four added sailings will be on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route.

The ferry company will also offer free travel for military personnel - including active, reserve and retired members of the armed forces, as well as cadets - on Remembrance Day.

Personnel travelling in uniform or who present official military identification will qualify for the discount, which is being offered for the first time this year, BC Ferries said.

Complimentary travel will also be available on Remembrance Day for senior citizens. Seniors can travel for free on BC Ferries from Monday through Thursday throughout the year, but usually Monday holidays are excluded.

Long weekend travel often means multi-sailing waits for travelers going between the island and the mainland. BC Ferries recommends reserving tickets in advance on applicable routes, arriving early and being prepared to wait.

Travellers can check current conditions on the BC Ferries website and look for updates from the company on its Twitter account.