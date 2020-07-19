VANCOUVER -- An entomologist says rain, high water, and now heat have combined to create conditions for more mosquitoes in some parts of B.C.

Carl Lowenberger, a professor of entomology and parasitology at Simon Fraser University, says people have complained about more mosquitoes in Langley and Abbotsford, for example.

However, he says there are no data on an increase in the annoying pests that can be especially problematic when they lay eggs on the edge of rivers.

He says a higher snow pack followed by flooding of the Fraser River means eggs that could have been laid nearby three years earlier have started to hatch, affecting nearby communities.

(The Canadian Press)