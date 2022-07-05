Quebec student who was put on life support after courier van collided with bus on B.C. highway has died

A young woman who was on life support following a crash on a British Columbia highway has died, officials say.

In a brief email to CTV News Tuesday, B.C. Highway Patrol confirmed the death of the 19-year-old from Quebec.

The woman was one of a group of students in B.C. for a program with Selkirk College who were on the BC Transit bus Thursday.

Police said the bus was heading east on Highway 3A near Castlegar when an oncoming Purolator courier cube van sideswiped the vehicle.

The student who did not survive had been seated next to the point of impact.

Her classmates attempted life-saving first aid and the student was transferred first to a hospital in Trail and then to Kelowna General. She was put on life support but did not survive.

The highway was closed for hours as police investigated what happened. The investigation continues, with officials attempting to determine why the driver of the courier van crossed the centre line.

They're looking for video and witness accounts of "pre-collision driving" and the crash.

Specifically, they're looking for the occupants of a two-door blue coupe, a silver SUV and an older-model grey Pathfinder that were behind the courier van. Those vehicles were seen on video captured by a camera on the bus.