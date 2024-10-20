QB Vernon Adams Jr. leads B.C. Lions to 27-3 rout of Montreal Alouettes

The last few months haven't been easy for Vernon Adams Jr.

A knee injury took him out of the B.C. Lions lineup and, once he was healthy again, the American quarterback remained on the sideline, watching as his team struggled to create consistency.

Returning to the starter's spot Saturday was a big opportunity for Adams — one he was quick to take full advantage.

The QB passed for 393 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, guiding the Lions to a 27-3 victory over the league-leading Montreal Alouettes.

“It's been tough times, just sitting back and watching and just how everything unfolded throughout the season," said Adams, who added 39 rushing yards with another TD.

"But I'm just glad I got an opportunity tonight, and my playmakers helped me look better than what I am, my O-line did a fantastic job. … So, I'm just happy we got a good win tonight versus a good team. And we can get back to work next week and go into the playoffs feeling good.”

Cody Fajardo connected on 7 of 9 passes for 67 yards for the Alouettes (12-4-1) before he was replaced with Davis Alexander at halftime.

Montreal continued to struggle to break through B.C.'s defence with the backup QB, and Alexander ended the night with only 67 passing yards.

The Lions got a pair of field goals from Sean Whyte, including a 33-yard strike, and Jose Maltos booted a 14-yard kick through the uprights for the Alouettes.

"I think this game right here, we got kicked in the teeth, and for us, it's a wake-up call," Fajardo said. "Sometimes it's a good thing to get your butt kicked, especially right before the playoffs.

"Now you understand that you can't just rest on your laurels. You got to go out there and you got to grind and you got to make it every single day count in order to win football games."

Adams wasted no time establishing his presence Saturday. His first play of the night was a long bomb to Justin McInnis, who made the catch under pressure for a 43-yard gain.

The Lions (9-9) completed the five-play, 60-yard scoring drive when Adams muscled the ball into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown. Sean Whyte added the extra point and B.C. went up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Montreal had chances to respond but were repeatedly shut down by B.C.'s defence.

Late in the second quarter, Lions linebacker Ben Hladik denied the Als a touchdown on second down in dominant fashion, picking Dominique Davis up and dumping him on the three-yard line. Montreal went for it on third down, but Fajardo couldn't connect with Charleston Rambo deep in the end zone.

B.C. shutdown another Alouettes' red-zone push late in the fourth, with Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington coming up with the ball after a goal-line stand.

Big stops on defence were "huge," because it frustrates the other team, said Lions head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell.

"So, good on our guys for battling. And that's what it’s about making plays at key moments," he said. "And our guys did that on offence, defence and special teams. And it makes the game more fun when you can make plays to tip it in your favour."

Adams — also known as "Big Play VA" — replaced Nathan Rourke in the Lions lineup.

Rourke returned to the club mid-August following two years in the NFL and held onto the No. 1 spot when Adams came back from injury. The 26-year-old Canadian amassed 1,781 passing yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions across eight games, and added five rushing touchdowns.

Even with Rourke in the lineup, Adams was a solid teammate, Campbell said.

“He's wise beyond his years, as far as not complaining and not feeling sorry for himself and doing things the right way all the time. And it matters," he said. "It matters to the team, but also it matters that's how he showed up today. And so I appreciate him.”

The Lions' locker room felt for Adams and what he was going through, said receiver Keon Hatcher.

"It's a business. We all understand that," he said. "(Rourke’s) a great quarterback. He's a great person. But I just think this year, man, I just feel like it was Vernon’s team. … And I think you could tell that, and sense that tonight.”

Adams said he knew his teammates were rooting for him and that their support "means a lot."

“I've done nothing but try to give my all to this organization and they see that," he said. "It just means a lot that they just have my back. And, man, I just want to finish this year off right and do what we can do.”

NOTES

B.C. lost three players in the first half with running back William Stanback (elbow/shoulder), cornerback Garry Peters (stinger) and linebacker Ace Eley (lower back) all leaving the game with injuries. … The Lions swept the season series between the two sides. B.C. also took a 37-23 victory in Montreal on Sept. 6. … McInnis collected 106 passing yards and hit 1,469 for the season. The wide receiver from Pierrefonds, Que., is the first Canadian to pass the 1,400-yards mark since Dave Sapunjis hit 1,655 in 1995.

UP NEXT

Alouettes: Host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in their regular-season finale next Saturday.

Lions: Have a bye week and won't play again until the West Division semifinal on Nov. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.