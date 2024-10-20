QB Vernon Adams Jr. leads B.C. Lions to 27-3 rout of Montreal Alouettes
The last few months haven't been easy for Vernon Adams Jr.
A knee injury took him out of the B.C. Lions lineup and, once he was healthy again, the American quarterback remained on the sideline, watching as his team struggled to create consistency.
Returning to the starter's spot Saturday was a big opportunity for Adams — one he was quick to take full advantage.
The QB passed for 393 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, guiding the Lions to a 27-3 victory over the league-leading Montreal Alouettes.
“It's been tough times, just sitting back and watching and just how everything unfolded throughout the season," said Adams, who added 39 rushing yards with another TD.
"But I'm just glad I got an opportunity tonight, and my playmakers helped me look better than what I am, my O-line did a fantastic job. … So, I'm just happy we got a good win tonight versus a good team. And we can get back to work next week and go into the playoffs feeling good.”
Cody Fajardo connected on 7 of 9 passes for 67 yards for the Alouettes (12-4-1) before he was replaced with Davis Alexander at halftime.
Montreal continued to struggle to break through B.C.'s defence with the backup QB, and Alexander ended the night with only 67 passing yards.
The Lions got a pair of field goals from Sean Whyte, including a 33-yard strike, and Jose Maltos booted a 14-yard kick through the uprights for the Alouettes.
"I think this game right here, we got kicked in the teeth, and for us, it's a wake-up call," Fajardo said. "Sometimes it's a good thing to get your butt kicked, especially right before the playoffs.
"Now you understand that you can't just rest on your laurels. You got to go out there and you got to grind and you got to make it every single day count in order to win football games."
Adams wasted no time establishing his presence Saturday. His first play of the night was a long bomb to Justin McInnis, who made the catch under pressure for a 43-yard gain.
The Lions (9-9) completed the five-play, 60-yard scoring drive when Adams muscled the ball into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown. Sean Whyte added the extra point and B.C. went up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Montreal had chances to respond but were repeatedly shut down by B.C.'s defence.
Late in the second quarter, Lions linebacker Ben Hladik denied the Als a touchdown on second down in dominant fashion, picking Dominique Davis up and dumping him on the three-yard line. Montreal went for it on third down, but Fajardo couldn't connect with Charleston Rambo deep in the end zone.
B.C. shutdown another Alouettes' red-zone push late in the fourth, with Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington coming up with the ball after a goal-line stand.
Big stops on defence were "huge," because it frustrates the other team, said Lions head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell.
"So, good on our guys for battling. And that's what it’s about making plays at key moments," he said. "And our guys did that on offence, defence and special teams. And it makes the game more fun when you can make plays to tip it in your favour."
Adams — also known as "Big Play VA" — replaced Nathan Rourke in the Lions lineup.
Rourke returned to the club mid-August following two years in the NFL and held onto the No. 1 spot when Adams came back from injury. The 26-year-old Canadian amassed 1,781 passing yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions across eight games, and added five rushing touchdowns.
Even with Rourke in the lineup, Adams was a solid teammate, Campbell said.
“He's wise beyond his years, as far as not complaining and not feeling sorry for himself and doing things the right way all the time. And it matters," he said. "It matters to the team, but also it matters that's how he showed up today. And so I appreciate him.”
The Lions' locker room felt for Adams and what he was going through, said receiver Keon Hatcher.
"It's a business. We all understand that," he said. "(Rourke’s) a great quarterback. He's a great person. But I just think this year, man, I just feel like it was Vernon’s team. … And I think you could tell that, and sense that tonight.”
Adams said he knew his teammates were rooting for him and that their support "means a lot."
“I've done nothing but try to give my all to this organization and they see that," he said. "It just means a lot that they just have my back. And, man, I just want to finish this year off right and do what we can do.”
NOTES
B.C. lost three players in the first half with running back William Stanback (elbow/shoulder), cornerback Garry Peters (stinger) and linebacker Ace Eley (lower back) all leaving the game with injuries. … The Lions swept the season series between the two sides. B.C. also took a 37-23 victory in Montreal on Sept. 6. … McInnis collected 106 passing yards and hit 1,469 for the season. The wide receiver from Pierrefonds, Que., is the first Canadian to pass the 1,400-yards mark since Dave Sapunjis hit 1,655 in 1995.
UP NEXT
Alouettes: Host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in their regular-season finale next Saturday.
Lions: Have a bye week and won't play again until the West Division semifinal on Nov. 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
EXCLUSIVE Expelled Indian diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader's murder, claims 'no evidence presented'
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
A Kentucky man was declared brain-dead. Then he woke up, moments before donating his heart, his sister says
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Georgia authorities investigating 'catastrophic failure' of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the 'catastrophic failure' of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven on Sapelo Island, where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Ottawa volunteer group helps clean up hoarders' home infested with rats
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
New Mexico authorities: 1 dead, 290 people rescued after severe flooding in Roswell, Chaves County
The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall resulted in severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least one person dead.
Importers brace for launch of new portal to collect duties
Importers say a new online portal for collecting taxes on goods shipped into Canada is creating headaches ahead of its rollout this week, with potential implications for consumers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Rainfall, flood advisories remain in effect on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall and flood warnings remained in effect for parts of B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, with periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the afternoon.
-
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
-
Bishnoi gang: Experts say fear of Indian syndicate has existed for years in Canada
Alleged members of an Indian gang and its leader have been sending shivers down the spines of members of the South Asian diaspora in Canada for years, says a city councillor in Richmond, B.C.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
-
Oilers coach considering power-play changes following loss to Stars
It was the start the Edmonton Oilers wanted. The finish against the host Dallas Stars, however, was not.
-
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Treat Accessibly ensures an inclusive Halloween for kids of all ages
A week and a half before Halloween, residents living along one Hillhurst street were handing out treats early.
-
Peace officer released from hospital following stabbing incident at Chinook CTrain station
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to the stabbing of a Calgary peace officer Friday night.
-
Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
Lethbridge
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle two vacant building fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are reminding residents to report when they see individuals entering boarded up buildings after two vacant structure fires Saturday.
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Regina
-
'It doesn't work that way': Driver ticketed after failing to pull over, parking in driveway, walking away
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is highlighting an incident which saw a driver fail to pull over for police and subsequently park his vehicle and walk away.
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Toronto
-
The Ontario legislature is back Monday. Critics say Ford is keener on electioneering
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election.
-
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
-
Tobacco companies unlikely to shift business models despite proposed settlement: prof
Tobacco policy experts say without further pressure, major companies are unlikely to shift their business models toward less harmful alternatives despite a proposed settlement reached that would see three industry giants pay out billions to smokers and their families.
Montreal
-
Fire forces evacuation from multi-unit building
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a four-alarm fire broke out at a multi-apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday.
-
Another vehicle set ablaze in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that another vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
11 teachers suspended over allegations of ‘toxic’ climate at Montreal primary school
Quebec's largest school service centre is suspending 11 teachers at a Montreal elementary school after a government investigation found they fostered a "toxic" environment.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa real estate industry watching anticipated interest rate cut closely
There’s anticipation of a further rate cut from the Bank of Canada this week due to plummeting inflation and back-to-back interest rate cuts this year.
-
Niagara man dies in Brockville scuba diving incident
Brockville police say a man has died in a scuba diving incident in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday afternoon.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Atlantic
-
Andy Fillmore projected to be Halifax's next mayor; unofficial results also released for CBRM, Yarmouth
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
Police investigating worker death at a Halifax Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
New Brunswick art show continues to share behind the scene glimpse 25 years later
Art Across the Marsh Studio Tour has 25 studios and 40-50 artists on display for it’s 25th year.
London
-
'He’s a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
-
Driver almost strikes Rainbow Park encampment, found with open bottle of booze in car: Sarnia police
Sarnia Police Service (SPS) arrested an alleged impaired driver who lost control of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a tent at the Rainbow Park encampment.
-
Victims of fatal Norfolk County crash identified by OPP
OPP have identified the driver and passenger involved in Saturday’s fatal collision in Norfolk County.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
-
Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.