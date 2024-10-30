Search for missing B.C. senior paused as loved ones process 'traumatic' disappearance

Authorities have paused the search for a senior who went missing from B.C.’s Lower Mainland last week, as her loved ones grapple with the gut-wrenching uncertainty surrounding her disappearance.

Jane Whitehouse was last seen leaving home in Langley Township's Aldergrove community around 10 a.m. Friday, and the 82-year-old’s Dodge Grand Caravan was recovered on a remote service road two days later.

“We are all questioning why the vehicle is there, because it’s not a location that she would normally be found in,” said Melanie Sora, a family friend.

“There’s just a lot of unanswered questions.”

For days, search crews scoured the area where the vehicle was located – along the East Harrison forestry road, about a 90-minute drive from Whitehouse’s home – but did not find any sign of her.

In the absence of new leads, Langley RCMP said Wednesday that search crews have stepped down pending new information that will help them target their efforts.

Investigators are still canvassing for witnesses, however, and have urged anyone with information to come forward immediately.

“We are deeply concerned about Jane’s well-being,” Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said.

While the RCMP are still treating the case as a missing person investigation, authorities “have not ruled out” any possibility, Sharoom added.

Sora described her missing friend as “spirited” and “very lively,” with a “wicked sense of humour” – but also someone who takes care of everyone around her.

Whitehouse’s sudden disappearance has been overwhelming for her loved ones, Sora said.

“It’s not just stress and worry – it’s traumatic,” she said. “And at the same time, it’s a very private thing you are going through, but it’s very public.”

On Tuesday, Langley RCMP released a new image of Whitehouse showing her in a distinctive green jacket, which she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Authorities hope that jacket could jog someone’s memory about seeing her since her disappearance on Oct. 25.

Jane Whitehouse, 82, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2024 wearing a distinctive green jacket. (Handout)

“If anyone has seen her from Langley all the way up to that forest service road, we want to hear from you,” Sharoom said.

Whitehouse is described as white, 5’1” tall, with a medium build and grey-blonde hair. Anyone with information can contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Paterson