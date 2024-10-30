B.C. teacher gives up certification after pleading guilty to sex assault

A former teacher from B.C.’s Fraser Valley who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and other charges last year has agreed to give up his teaching certificate.

The details are laid out in a consent agreement, posted online this week, between Khaled Hanafi Dardir and B.C.’s acting commissioner for teacher regulation.

Dardir was employed at a middle school in Abbotsford when he was charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of assault – both against a former intimate partner, per the agreement – in July 2021.

He pleaded guilty in April 2023 and was handed a conditional discharge in January 2024, meaning he will not have to serve time behind bars if he remains on good behaviour during his two-year probation period.

According to the consent agreement, Dardir was suspended from his position with the Abbotsford school district weeks after he was criminally charged.

He continued to be certified to teach in the province, but agreed to the cancellation of his qualifications as part of the consent agreement, effective Oct. 17.

In deciding on that punishment, acting commissioner Donnaree Nygard noted the nature of Dardir’s crimes “undermines the confidence of the public in the profession, and in the education system.”

The former teacher’s conduct also “occurred on more than one occasion and over a period of time,” taking place from September 2020 to April 2021, according to the consent agreement.

Dardir had also previously been disciplined, in June 2020, for sexually harassing a colleague, for which he was suspended for three days without pay and ordered to complete remedial education.

The former teacher was not banned from applying for another certificate in the future, but the document noted that his history of misconduct would be taken into consideration if he does.

The consent agreement also outlines the terms of Dardir’s conditional sentence. During his probation, the former teacher is not allowed to have any contact with his victim, either directly or indirectly, or to possess firearms, other weapons, or prohibited substances.

He’s also required to alert his probation officer to any change of name, address, employment or occupation, and to attend any treatment programs as directed.