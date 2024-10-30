B.C. cities intend to crack down on Halloween fireworks

Authorities across the Lower Mainland are preparing to crack down on Halloween fireworks.

Vancouver, Port Moody, Coquitlam, Surrey, and other communities across the region are warning residents of the risks and penalties associated with fireworks use.

In Vancouver, the sale and/or use of fireworks are punishable by a $1,000 fine.

Data collected by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services shows that damage from Halloween fireworks has plummeted since the fireworks ban and fines came into effect three years ago.

Figures show 17 incidents in 2020, three in 2021, and two in 2022. VFRS did not provide numbers for 2023.

“Thankfully, I think a lot of people are understanding the impacts of having explosives from people who are not trained,” said Matthew Trudeau, the fire department's public information officer.

Surrey has also banned fireworks and increased fines this year from a minimum of $100 to $400 per offence.

“The maximum fines have gone from $5,000 to $50,000 for serious violations,” said Jas Johal, the director of bylaw in Surrey.

Johal says a serious violation would be a firework setting a home on fire or pointing fireworks at a house or vehicle.

Port Moody will also have stricter rules and fines relating to fireworks this year.

The city has amended its fireworks bylaw to ban all fireworks – including their sale, possession and discharge – unless a resident obtains a permit from Port Moody Fire Rescue.

Local police told CTV News that authorities will be out enforcing the rules, with $500 fines for offences.

In New Westminister, the city’s website reads that “no person shall, at any time, offer for sale or sell low-hazard fireworks anywhere within the city.”

However, low-hazard fireworks may be possessed and set off within the city between 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 28 and 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

“Low-hazard fireworks may be set off only on private property with the consent of the owner, or on public property with written permission of the fire chief,” reads the website.

“No person shall use, set off, or discharge Roman candles.”

The website lists other rules such as not pointing fireworks in the process of explosion at people, animals, buildings or vehicles. Also, no one under 18 can possess or set off low-hazard fireworks.