Public sector unions closely watching BCGEU negotiations

Public sector union members and sitting NDP provincial politicians rubbed shoulders in East Vancouver at a Labour Day picnic on Monday, even as the two sides continue negotiating new contracts.

"It's a great day to mark and celebrate the work of British Columbians across the province who deliver essential services,” said Vancouver-Point Grey MLA David Eby, who is running to become the next leader of the NDP and premier of British Columbia.

He wouldn’t comment directly on the high stakes negotiations between the province and the BC General Employees’ Union.

Last week, BCGEU members agreed to pause job action, which included picket lines at liquor distribution centres that led to bare shelves at some liquor stores and cannabis retailers in recent weeks.

On Friday, the province did announce a tentative new deal with the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents 60,000 health sector workers including care aids, food-service workers, cleaners and lab assistants.

180 different public sector unions representing more than 390,000 workers have contracts that expire in 2022 and that includes the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, which will begin collective bargaining next week.

"That's going to be an interesting time because we have a lot of disparity to overcome,” said union spokesperson Troy Clifford.

The BC Ambulance Service has experienced chronic critical staffing shortages over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union says it’s difficult to find qualified people because the wages and benefits offered don’t stack up in comparison to other first responders such as firefighters and police officers.

"We're about 30 percent behind,” said Clifford. “That's a significant gap and what that's hurting is our ability to recruit and retain."

With inflation at levels not seen in a generation, higher wages will be a top priority for all the public sector unions as they negotiate with the province.

"Ensuring that workers here earn a wage where they can support their families and have a dignified standard of life … that's a goal shared by government, shared by unions, and shared by most British Columbians,” Eby said.

The NDP will be judged on their ability to deliver that for workers without anymore picket lines popping up.