Public mischief trial for outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum beginning Monday

SURREY, B.C. -

The public mischief trial for the embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey is expected to begin Monday.

Doug McCallum lost the local election two weeks ago and now his successor is trying to make him pay his own legal bills.

McCallum has been billing the city for the high-priced lawyer defending him.

However, mayor-elect Brenda Locke says taxpayers will no longer be paying for that and she’s asked outside counsel to investigate how to recoup fees already paid.

“I have already instructed staff to cease paying any further legal bills for Mr. McCallum's criminal charges. So that has already stopped. We have paid some bills to date, but I've asked any further bills just to not be paid,” said Locke.

How much those bills are exactly remains unclear.

“I do know the number. I can't disclose it, but I can tell you it's significant and I am very concerned about it,” said Locke.

McCallum was charged with one count of public mischief last December.

That was four months after he complained to the RCMP that a woman collecting signatures to keep the Mounties in Surrey ran over his foot outside a grocery store.

Instead of the woman being charged however, it was McCallum after the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit took over the case from the Surrey detachment in order to avoid any conflict of interest. Whether the city can recoup McCallum’s legal fees may depend on the outcome in court. Taxpayers are only supposed to foot the bill if the municipal official was performing their duties when the incident that led to charges took place.

“One could easily draw the connection between a finding of guilty, which means you were falsely reporting something to police, and a determination that that action could never have been part of a performance of mayor,” said John Alexander, a lawyer specializing in municipal litigation.

Locke is not alone in her stance that the city should stop paying McCallum’s legal fees.

“The mayor by his own admission said he was out grocery shopping, minding his own business. If you’re on personal time, to me that should not be at the expense of taxpayers,” said Linda Annis, an incumbent councillor-elect.

An online petition calling for McCallum to pay his own bills has received thousands of signatures.

“He hired one of the most expensive lawyers in Canada, I would venture to guess, and if he was paying for it out of his own pocket, would he have done that? I doubt it and I think that's just wrong. It’s a misuse of taxpayers money,” said Annis.

High-profile lawyer Richard Peck also represented Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

McCallum is scheduled to appear at Surrey provincial court at 9 a.m. Monday and the trial is expected to last seven days.

CCTV footage from the grocery store parking lot will likely be a key part of the prosecution.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Patterson