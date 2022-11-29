Public help requested in search for 'high-risk' woman last seen in New Westminster

A woman believed to be hitchhiking through B.C. has been missing for 12 days, and New Westminster police want the public to help find her.

Rachel Smith, 36, is considered high risk due to the length of time she has been missing, according to police.

She was last seen in New Westminster on Nov. 17, and is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the police release, she stands at five foot six inches and weighs roughly 140 pounds.

“Family and her support network are increasingly concerned for her safety,” NWPD’s Hailey Finnigan told CTV News.

Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon asking anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

“Ms. Smith may be hitchhiking through the province,” said Sgt. Justine Thom. If you know of her whereabouts please call 911 without delay.”