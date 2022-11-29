Public help requested in search for 'high-risk' woman last seen in New Westminster

Rachel Smith, 36, was last seen in New Westminster Nov. 17. (NWPD) Rachel Smith, 36, was last seen in New Westminster Nov. 17. (NWPD)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener