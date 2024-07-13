More Vancouver alleys could be transformed into public spaces

A plan is in the works to transform more alleys in downtown Vancouver into colourful public spaces.

The Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA) released a five-year strategy on Thursday, which it commissioned from architecture firm hcma. The strategy lays out the when, where and how the city may get more artsy alleys.

The plan is to spruce up two to three more alleys in the next five years, with more to come in the long term.

“The inspiration is really just about activating public spaces more effectively in downtown Vancouver,” Jane Talbot, president and CEO of the DVBIA told CTV News.

“Thirty per cent of public space in downtown Vancouver is within the alleyways, so we see it as a really great opportunity to take some of that public space and brighten it up create some vibrancy and activate it when it’s not in use,” she continued.

Downtown already has three so-called “awesome alleys,” the most famous being Alley Oop, also known as “Pink Alley.” That laneway at West Hastings between Granville and Seymour streets is the site of countless Instagram posts and a K-pop music video.

Talbot said Alley Oop will serve as the model for future spaces.

“The Alley Oop alley is recognized internationally as an exceptional alley and people use it all the time, visitors, residents; it’s loved,” she said. “And an alleyway can be so much more than an underused, sometimes dark, sometimes dingy space.”

There’s also Ackery’s Alley between Smithe and Robson streets and Snékwem Lane between Granville and Pender streets.

Six laneways have been identified for possible transformations along Hornby and Granville streets near the existing Alley Oop and Snékwem Lane.

The DVBIA hopes the new alleys will become destinations for residents and tourists and serve as venues for public and private events, such as discos, fundraisers or concerts.

The main vision for the project laid out in the strategy’s report is: “Vancouver’s downtown alleys are spaces of wonder and play. They host vibrant, immersive experiences that activate the city in unexpected ways, draw more people downtown, and further enhance Vancouver’s reputation as one of the world’s best cities.”

Talbot said the plan for what the new alleys will look like is still in the works, but guarantees that “the space(s) will be used entirely differently than (they are) already.”

The report estimates each laneway will take 18 months to fully implement and cost between $100,000 and $250,000 each. Talbot said the alleys will be paid for using the BIA’s existing budget and it will seek out sponsorships to help with the cost.

Public consultations about the new alleys are taking place on July 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. and July 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. in one of the laneways slated for rejuvenation off Granville between Dunsmuir and Pender streets.