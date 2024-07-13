'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
Premier David Eby wrote on social media just before 6 p.m. that he was “deeply concerned” to see the incident unfold.
“No matter your politics, the attempted assassination of a former president and presidential candidate is horrific,” he said.
“The people of British Columbia abhor political violence in all of its forms.”
According to the U.S. Secret Service, one rally attendee was killed in the shooting and two were critically injured. The suspected shooter is also dead.
Trump is safe and is being evaluated, the press statement says. The former president wrote on his own social media site that a bullet hit his right ear.
Leader of the B.C. Conservatives, John Rustad, also weighed in on social media, saying he condemned the “reprehensible” attack.
“We pray for (Trump’s) recovery and for the family of the innocent bystander who lost their life at the hands of this individual,” he wrote. “I am relieved to hear the assassin behind this heinous act is dead.”
Rustad went on to say that “Western society is at an important moment” and that everyone must come together to protect our “fragile and scared” democracy.
