VANCOUVER -- A public hearing into misconduct allegations against one current and one former transit police officer began Tuesday, more than 10 years after an assault at a Vancouver SkyTrain station.

The hearing, which was ordered by former police complaint commissioner Stan Lowe, originally convened in 2018, but was adjourned after the officers petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court to quash the hearing.

According to court documents, the court ruled the decision to hold the hearing was an "abuse of process" given the delay involved. However, last year the B.C. Court of Appeal (link: https://www.bccourts.ca/jdb-txt/ca/20/02/2020BCCA0221.htm) restored the notice of public hearing, saying the previous judge had failed to consider the "significant public interest in having the complaint addressed in full."

On Aug. 10, 2011, a first-year University of British Columbia student and varsity football player whose identity is protected was violently detained by transit police at the Rupert Street SkyTrain Station. The 22-year-old Black man was tackled, punched and beaten with a baton 10 times in the head, neck and back, according to court documents.

He had gone to meet a friend, and had entered the "Fare Paid" zone, but had not purchased a ticket as he did not intend to ride the train.

Transit police officers Const. Edgardo Diaz-Rodriguez and then-constable Michael Hughes detained the young man and were under the mistaken view he had not given them his real name.

Court documents outlined how Const. Hughes told the man he was under arrest, and then both officers grabbed his wrists.

The man became concerned for his safety and tried to run away, at which point Const. Diaz-Rodriguez "tackled and punched him, then drew his baton" and proceeded to strike the man 10 times over the course of about nine seconds, causing injuries including a six-inch laceration on the back of his head.

Hughes quit the force one year after the incident. Diaz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in the attack and was sentenced to 12 months' probation in 2016.