Province unveils plans to address worker shortages

Premier David Eby released a new skills training plan as ongoing labour shortages affecting nearly every industry impact British Columbians.

Cancelled ferries, higher prices as some hotels in Victoria offer free hotel rooms to lure workers, and beloved restaurants closing are all part of how residents are experiencing a lack of workers.

The premier is offering help for workforce woes --- in the form of a new skills training plan.

A key feature is a $3,500 future skills grant which covers most of the tuition for in-demand jobs in tech, construction and clean energy. 8,500 people are expected to be trained in the next three years.

Eby said the program would respond to labour demands.

"Let's say you're running an electrical installation firm and some of your electricians need additional training on installing electric car charging systems, they could take up this program as an employer, have those employees go and do this training program for free," Eby told reporters at a press conference in Vancouver.

Other measures include rapid response training, a re-education hub to allow people to train up for new jobs, linking schools to work opportunities and streamlining foreign credential recognition. There are also strategies to get more Indigenous people and others who face barriers trained and into the workforce. Another plank includes making post-secondary fees more affordable.

Coralee Oakes, the B.C. United critic for Advanced Education says one thing that's missing is immediate action.

"For that small business owner that has been waiting desperately, working seven days a week hoping that somebody will come in to support them in their small business. You know, they're concerned this isn't going to happen fast enough," Oakes added.

The critic would also like to see the funding formula for universities re-examined.

An estimated 135,000 jobs are currently unfilled across the province, according to the Canadian Federation for Independent Business.

Western Canadian economist Jairo Yunis said a recent survey found one in five businesses are considering shutting down due to the labour shortage, high interest rates and elevated inflation rates.

"Small businesses in B.C. say the labour shortages are the main factor impacting their growth," Yunis told CTV News.

Yunis added he also thought immediate relief was lacking, and he thought tax credits to recognize on-the-job training and to increase automation would help.

"Looking at reducing payroll costs would go a long way to kind of tackling the labor shortages issue," Yunis explained.

Critics say the plan doesn't address acute labour shortages in the service sector, and worry a lack of workers in construction could hinder housing -- which will be needed -- with a million job openings expected over the next decade.