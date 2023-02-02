Province commits $2 million to train more than 100 paramedics
B.C. is investing approximately $2 million to expand paramedic training programs in communities across the province.
At a news conference Thursday, Selina Robinson, the minister of post-secondary education and future skills, provided details about the funding.
The investment will be going to the Justice Institute of B.C. to expand its paramedic program and will help the primary care paramedic certificate program to be delivered to more than 100 students in Chilliwack, Kelowna, New Westminster, Trail and Victoria.
According to the JIBC’s website, the primary care paramedic program costs $4,900.
The money will also be used to provide emergency medical responder training to approximately 30 participants in Cranbrook, Port Alberni and Prince George.
Through the Community Workforce Response Grant grant, the funding may be used to pay for things like transportation for those travelling from outside the communities where the JIBC is located.
Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., said the investment is a positive step forward and thinks the expanded training will help address recruitment issues.
“The closer you can get training to where people want to live and work, so they don’t have to uproot their families, the easier it will be to recruit,” he said.
Staffing shortages have been a chronic issue in the industry. Clifford told CTV News 20 to 30 per cent of ambulances are remaining parked in B.C. each day because there is not enough staff.
“By all means, we still have a long way to go,” he said.
