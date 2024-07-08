Pro-Palestinian protest camp at UBC has been dismantled
A pro-Palestinian protest camp that had occupied a sports field at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus for more than two months has been dismantled.
Dozens of tents had been removed by Monday, although barricades and fencing around the site remain in place.
A UBC security guard who declined to be named says the protesters vacated the site without giving any notice on Sunday evening.
Guards were manning the entrance to the fenced site to prevent unauthorized people from entering on Monday afternoon.
On Friday, more than 35 tents and a small handful of people were visible at the site that had been occupied since late April by protesters demanding that UBC end any financial or academic ties with Israeli companies or institutions.
Neither UBC nor protest organizers immediately responded to requests for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.
