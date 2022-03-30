Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with Williams Lake First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit First Nation in B.C. Wednesday where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Trudeau will stop at the Williams Lake First Nation to meet with residential school survivors and other members of the community. Trudeau, along with the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, will also meet with the chief of the nation and its council members and elders.
The meeting comes just two months after a presentation on an initial investigation at the site of St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, which revealed ground-penetrating radar had uncovered 93 "reflections."
Those reflections may indicate the remains of dozens of people as the area examined contained 50 potential burials that are not associated with known graves.
On Tuesday, Trudeau said he's looking forward to the meeting and engaging with the community on Canada's commitment to the goals of reconciliation.
"The discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites across this country has highlighted for all Canadians the horrors of our past for which we all bear a certain responsibility, but it's also reawaken deep, deep wounds and trauma amongst Indigenous peoples," he said from Vancouver.
"We need to show that we are there with them, to walk with them on the path of healing and reconciliation and build a better future for us all."
The school in Williams Lake is one of several sites in Canada being examined.
Last year, a search prompted by the discovery of a child's rib bone found on the property of what was once Canada's largest residential school, uncovered what are believed to be approximately 200 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. That investigation is still ongoing.
Since then, potential graves have been uncovered elsewhere, including at former residential school sites near the B.C. communities of Alert Bay and Port Alberni.
For support for residential school survivors or others, contact the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society at 1-800-721-0066 or www.irsss.ca.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Putin misled by his advisers on Ukraine, U.S. claims
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russian forces' performance in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with Williams Lake First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in B.C. Wednesday that's conducting an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Sanctioned or not, Russians abroad find their money is 'toxic'
Interviews with nine Russians living overseas - as well as their wealth managers, lawyers, tax advisers, real estate and art brokers - suggest that Western sanctions meant to punish Putin's inner circle are also broadly ensnaring Russian passport holders.
Quebec media pen letter denouncing criminal trial held in secret, kept off docket
The heads of Quebec major newsrooms have penned an open letter denouncing a criminal trial involving a police informant held entirely in secret and kept off the official court docket.
Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property
Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican's bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican's extortion trial testified Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'It's orca season': Grounded barge in Campbell River raises concerns for marine life
A barge filled with wood chips that was intentionally grounded north of Campbell River, B.C., appears to be running into more difficulties.
-
Esquimalt oil leak contained on Gorge Creek, source remains a mystery
Esquimalt staff say the source of an oil sheen on Gorge Creek remains a mystery but the spill appears to be contained.
-
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Victoria
A man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man outside of Lucky Bar in Victoria earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, section of Sarcee Trail closed
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
Former Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82
The federal government confirms former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbarn has died at the age of 82.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Edmonton
-
Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.
-
Weekly Alberta COVID-19 update to come Wednesday
Alberta is expected to update its COVID-19 data for the first time in a week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Toronto
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
This is where the winning Maxmillions tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
A number of Ontarians are waking up richer this morning after winning big prizes in the Lotto Max draw.
-
Ontario reports 778 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 778 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 165 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate rises.
Montreal
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
-
Quebec adds 3,067 COVID-19 infections despite reduced testing, hospitalizations up 47
Despite testing being reserved to certain at-risk populations, Quebec logged 3,067 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as hospitalizations saw a bump. There are now 1,200 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 47 from the day before.
-
Quebec media pen letter denouncing criminal trial held in secret, kept off docket
The heads of Quebec major newsrooms have penned an open letter denouncing a criminal trial involving a police informant held entirely in secret and kept off the official court docket.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
'A lot of history': Winnipeg woman finds time capsule behind fireplace in her home
A Winnipeg woman doing maintenance work in her West End home discovered a treasure trove of artifacts from the previous owner of the home.
-
Manitoba Liberals want the government to bring back some COVID-19 precautions
The Manitoba Liberals are urging the provincial government to bring back some COVID-19 health precautions in order to keep people safe.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
Sask. woman works to get her family out of Ukraine
A woman in Martensville is trying to get her family out of the warzone in Ukraine and into safety in Canada.
-
What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon
Here are five examples of what a buyer can pick up for the average cost of a Canadian home.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
-
Vandalism strikes Regina business once again
For the second time in a matter of months and fifth time in just under a year, Country Corner Donuts was on the receiving end of vandalism.
-
Indigenous artifacts in Vatican collection 'need to come home,' advocates say
As Indigenous representatives hold scheduled meetings in Rome with Pope Francis, part of a series of discussions with the Catholic Church on reconciliation, many hope efforts will be made to finally bring artifacts held at the Vatican back to Canada.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
-
Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Miramichi
Three people have died after two vehicles collided in the Miramichi, N.B., area late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Indigenous, religious leaders in the Maritimes call on the Vatican to return artifacts
Indigenous leaders were given access to see artifacts held in the Vatican Tuesday, but want to see the cultural items returned home.
London
-
New survey: 71.4 per cent of respondents experienced one form of harassment and violence at work
A new national survey conducted by Western University says prevention is urgently needed to curb harassment and violence in the Canadian workplace.
-
MLHU records another COVID-19 related death in the region
For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a COVID-19 related death in the region.
-
Magna expects to create 150 jobs with Chatham-Kent expansion
Magna is expanding its operations into Chatham, as an extension of its current operations in St. Thomas, to support new business from Ford Motor Company.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
-
Via Rail silent on full return of Sudbury - White River train line
Northern Ontario tourism operators say Via Rail is reneging on its promise to return a passenger line between Sudbury and White River back to its full schedule.
-
Five-Dollarama? Discount store to increase price range to $5 or less next fiscal year
Dollarama announced that it will be phasing in products with a fixed price point of $5 or less.
Kitchener
-
Threat of freezing rain for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for freezing rain Wednesday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.