VANCOUVER -- A packaged coleslaw sold in B.C. grocery stores and across the country is being recalled due to possible salmonella, Canadian health officials are warning.

According to Health Canada, President's Choice brand coleslaw sold in Loblaw's stores with certain expiry dates may have been contaminated. The bagged salad could've also been sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

"Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased," Health Canada's warning says.

The affected products include 397-gram bags with best before dates of Dec. 4 and codes B318005 or B318006.

Food that's been contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell like it's spoiled. However, it can still make people feel sick and is especially dangerous for young children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

Those who are healthier may still get a fever, headache, nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Severe arthritis is a long-term risk linked to salmonella contamination.

While no illnesses have been reported yet, anyone who gets sick from eating the recalled product should call their doctor.